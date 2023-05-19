2023 Hellas Rally in Greece: Experience the adventure

Ténéré World Raid Team’s Tarrés Confident Ahead of Hellas Rally

The Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team, in partnership with Riders for Health, is ready to take on the 2023 Hellas Rally in Greece from the 22nd-28th of May, with rider Pol Tarrés eager to return to action fresh from his maiden podium finish at the Morocco Desert Challenge.

The Ténéré World Raid Team kicked off its second year in superb fashion at the Morocco Desert Challenge (MDC) as Tarrés and substitute rider, Australian Rodney Faggotter, secured a one-two for Yamaha in the Big Bike class (600cc or above) after finishing in third and fourth overall, respectively. A result that was even more remarkable when you consider it was only Tarrés’ third competitive rally in his burgeoning career.

The French squad, run by Marc Bourgeois and his company MBSM on behalf of Yamaha, enters its second event of 2023 aiming to build on this success in Greece as, once again, Tarrés will compete on the GYTR-kitted Ténéré 700 World Raid, which for 2023 features a special livery to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original version of the iconic motorbike based on the colourway Stephane Peterhansel raced to victory at the 1993 Dakar.

As planned for the next two events, the team will focus on competing with just one of their official riders. This means Tarrés will race in Greece before passing the baton to his usual teammate, Italian Alessandro Botturi – who was replaced by Faggotter at the MDC due to a schedule conflict – for the TransAnatolia Rally from the 2nd-9th of September in Turkey.

Tarrés, competing in the overall Rally category and M6 class (650cc-1300cc multi-cylinder motorbikes), will be joined in Greece by nine Ténéré Spirit Experience (TSE) customers. The TSE is a new project for Yamaha in 2023, which gives Ténéré owners the opportunity to live and breathe the rally raid lifestyle alongside the official team.

At the Hellas Rally, the TSE customers will participate in the Tour category that sees them ride sections of each stage while following a route parallel to the Rally class but without the stress of racing against the clock. This gives them the chance to experience the adventure of a lifetime, with the full support of the Ténéré World Raid Team, but without any pressure, allowing them to fuel their desire to enter a competitive rally in the future.

The 2023 edition of the Hellas Rally kicks off on the 22nd of May with a 30km Prologue that will decide the starting order for the second day before covering 1,700km over the following six stages ahead of the finish on the 28th. The race has a different format than other rally raid events, with most days featuring loop stages that will start and end at a central bivouac based in Karpenisi. The exception is the “Marathon Stage” on days four and five, which will see competitors camping away from the bivouac in Limni Plastira for one night with limited assistance from the team.

Pol Tarrés

Ténéré World Raid Team

“I feel confident after such a fantastic result at the Morocco Desert Challenge. Finishing on the podium in only my third rally was very special. I managed to get a good rest, as the race only finished three weeks ago, so I feel refreshed and ready to go in Greece. I have never raced at the Hellas Rally before, so I do not know what to expect, but we know it will be challenging as the terrain will feature more rocky trails and slower, more technical stages than in the desert. As always, we will give 100% and aim to gain as much experience as possible. I am excited to start the race!”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré World Raid Team – Team Manager

“We are preparing for our second rally in less than a month, and it could not be more of a change from the MDC. The Hellas Rally will feature a completely different type of terrain, with no dunes but lots of mountains, valleys, and rocks. Although due to the number of different features and landscapes, navigation will be easier than in the desert. Pol has impressed us so much already this year, and we want to continue his upward spiral as he constantly learns and improves. Plus, we are excited to welcome nine TSE customers who will be fully immersed in the rally raid lifestyle with the team and get to explore some of the most incredible scenery in the world without the pressure of racing against the clock.”

Would you like to participate in a rally raid alongside the Ténéré World Raid Team? Thanks to the Ténéré Spirit Experience, which provides the perfect balance of adventure and enjoyment, you can discover the joys of rally while riding a route adapted to suit your riding skill level. Click here to learn more and book your place on one of the four remaining events in 2023.