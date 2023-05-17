2nd Go: National Hare and Hound Jericho

The fourth round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Jericho, UT which was the same location as the previous round. Windy and sunny conditions met the riders, not uncommon for a desert race. Zane Roberts got a good start by being in the top five at the end of the bomb run. He was able to make a couple of passes to move up to 3rd place where he would cross the line. However, after the race a rider who finished ahead of Roberts was docked a position for exceeding track limits, which then moved Roberts up to 2nd place officially. Joe Wasson had a wild weekend. He and his wife Jayme welcomed their second child into the world. Joe understandably didn’t have all his mental and physical energy for this round but after a bad start, he was able to climb back up and finish in 5th place.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
2nd Place
Class: Pro
Joe Wasson
5th Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I got off to a solid start this weekend, getting to the end of the bomb in about 5th placee and then fairly quickly working my way up to 3rd. I settled in there for a little bit as I wasn’t super comfortable on the high-speed choppy terrain. Normally I really get going towards the end of the first loop and typically finish out the race strong but unfortunately I think the 5 weekends straight of long and intense races has finally caught up with me as I didn’t have much for the second half. I slowly worked my way through what felt like the longest second loop ever and brought it home for 3rd. Definitely going to give myself a few days to rest up and get some energy back and hopefully come out swinging for the final few WHS before summer break!”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“I had an interesting week! My wife and I had a baby Thursday night and then I left for the race Friday and raced Saturday! Honestly, my head wasn’t in the game! Messed up my start so I had to work through a bunch of dust to get just up to 5th place and settled in there.”
