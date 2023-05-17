2nd Go: National Hare and Hound Jericho

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I got off to a solid start this weekend, getting to the end of the bomb in about 5th placee and then fairly quickly working my way up to 3rd. I settled in there for a little bit as I wasn’t super comfortable on the high-speed choppy terrain. Normally I really get going towards the end of the first loop and typically finish out the race strong but unfortunately I think the 5 weekends straight of long and intense races has finally caught up with me as I didn’t have much for the second half. I slowly worked my way through what felt like the longest second loop ever and brought it home for 3rd. Definitely going to give myself a few days to rest up and get some energy back and hopefully come out swinging for the final few WHS before summer break!”