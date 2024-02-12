2024 Indian Motorcycles: World-class Touring

“World-Class” being of the highest caliber in the world and that’s what Indian Motorcycle proudly states about their Elite 2024 Indian Motorcycles. The brand new 2024 Indian Challenger Elite and just announced 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite top of the line Elite bikes. Only 325 and 350 worldwide! Stand out from the crowd with show stopping high-end sophistication, upscale fit-and-finish, and world-class touring capabilities. New Tri-Tone Candy Paint, Elite Branding & Graphics, PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost & UnderGlow, Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight, Gloss Black Dash, LED Saddlebag Lights, Polished Driver and Passenger Headdress Floorboards, Color-Matched Stitched Heated & Cooled Seat, Tinted Flare Windshield, Black Passenger Arm Rests, Backlit Switch Cubes and 10-Spoke Precision Machined Wheels all for $41,999 (USD) / $51,499 (CAD).

The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite is a premium chrome finishes, a sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and gunfighter style seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence. A lowered stance and LED lighting from nose to tail complete the custom-inspired look. The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite delivers on its promise as the ultimate American bagger. With only 325 available around the world, riders will turn heads with its custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme, while first-class amenities provide comfort and confidence when logging long miles in the saddle.

Plus, Indian Motorcycle also offers a huge Touring lineup of 2024 non-Elite motorbikes right here on Total Motorcycle for you to explore as well! From Roadmasters and Pursuit’s, Limited’s and Dark Horses, Indian has your bike!

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster with PowerBand Audio Package – New model

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package – New model

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited

– 2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited with PowerBand Audio Package – New model

– 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

– 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package – New model

– 2024 Indian Pursuit Limited

– 2024 Indian Pursuit Limited with PowerBand Audio Package – New model

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE’S ROADMASTER ELITE COMBINES HIGH-END SOPHISTICATION WITH MENACING BLACKED-OUT STYLING

2024 Roadmaster Elite Delivers Custom-Inspired, Tri-Tone Indian Motorcycle Red Paint Scheme with Upscale Fit-and-Finish & World-Class Touring Capabilities

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today unveiled its latest Elite model – a showstopping Roadmaster combining high-end sophistication, upscale fit-and-finish, and world-class touring capabilities. Indian Motorcycle designed the 2024 Roadmaster Elite to deliver an authentic, custom-inspired paint scheme for riders looking to turn heads and stand out from the crowd.

In 1904 Indian Motorcycle first debuted the brand’s iconic Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme. Today, the brand is excited to honor its iconic color with an all-new Indian Motorcycle Red tri-tone paint scheme with a premium candy finish, which delivers a vibrant and eye-catching look. To achieve this, Indian Motorcycle partnered with two of the industry’s most renowned custom paint shops, Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) in Colorado and Custom Painted Vehicles (CPV) out of Wisconsin. Indian Motorcycle’s partnership with GCP and CPV provide an extra layer of authenticity, as the two paint shops are widely sought after for one-off, custom-bike paint designs from riders all around the country.

“Our Elite models take the incredibly high bar we set for all of our products, and raise it even higher, offering something more exclusive for the rider who wants to make sure their bike is a cut above anything else on the road,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “What I love about the new Roadmaster Elite, is how we’ve taken the historic Indian Motorcycle Red, and given it a tougher, meaner attitude with blacked-out styling.”

“Our design team is always thrilled to work on the Elite models, because we’re essentially given the keys to design our very own custom bike, but instead of just one, hundreds will be available around the world,” said Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design for Indian Motorcycle. “With each new Elite model, we pull through custom bike trends to create something that’s not only current and relevant, but authentically aligns with the Indian Motorcycle brand and complements each model’s inherent DNA.”

With only 350 available worldwide and incredible custom-inspired styling, the 2024 Roadmaster Elite is the ultimate in style and exclusivity. Each Roadmaster Elite features exclusive Elite badging, including an individually numbered center console complete with a silhouette of a 1904 Indian Camelback – Indian Motorcycle’s first model to debut the iconic Indian Motorcycle Red paint.

Premium features add to the Roadmaster Elite’s impressive touring capabilities – delivering an Elite-level of personalization and comfort. These Elite features include the following:

Tri-Tone Candy Paint – Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy provide a premium paint scheme that pulls inspiration from both past and present custom bikes. Complete with hand painted Championship Gold pinstripes and finished by two of the industry’s top custom paint shops, GCP and CPV, each bike takes over 24 hours to complete.

– Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy provide a premium paint scheme that pulls inspiration from both past and present custom bikes. Complete with hand painted Championship Gold pinstripes and finished by two of the industry’s top custom paint shops, GCP and CPV, each bike takes over 24 hours to complete. Elite Branding & Graphics – Exclusive badging only worthy of an Elite model, riders will stand out from the crowd with premium fit and finish.

– Exclusive badging only worthy of an Elite model, riders will stand out from the crowd with premium fit and finish. PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost & UnderGlow – Introduced in fall 2023, Indian Motorcycle’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost delivers 50% louder audio through 12 speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and touring trunk with even more bass when compared to stock sound systems. Each speaker’s UnderGlow delivers a stand-out touch of custom-inspired styling.

– Introduced in fall 2023, Indian Motorcycle’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost delivers 50% louder audio through 12 speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and touring trunk with even more bass when compared to stock sound systems. Each speaker’s UnderGlow delivers a stand-out touch of custom-inspired styling. Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight – The Indian Motorcycle Adaptive LED Headlight provides even more illumination when compared to stock headlights. Patented, cutting-edge technology improves the rider’s visibility by monitoring the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

– The Indian Motorcycle Adaptive LED Headlight provides even more illumination when compared to stock headlights. Patented, cutting-edge technology improves the rider’s visibility by monitoring the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead. Gloss Black Dash – It’s all in the details, as the Roadmaster Elite features a fully gloss black painted dash – delivering a clean fit and finish riders expect and appreciate with their Elite models.

– It’s all in the details, as the Roadmaster Elite features a fully gloss black painted dash – delivering a clean fit and finish riders expect and appreciate with their Elite models. Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag Lights – Perfectly integrated into the bike’s saddlebags, the added lights deliver custom style while significantly improving visibility of the rider for other motorists.

– Perfectly integrated into the bike’s saddlebags, the added lights deliver custom style while significantly improving visibility of the rider for other motorists. Polished Driver and Passenger Headdress Floorboards – These spacious floorboards not only provide comfort for long touring rides, but also deliver an extra level of detail and style.

– These spacious floorboards not only provide comfort for long touring rides, but also deliver an extra level of detail and style. Color-Matched Stitched Heated & Cooled Seat – The Roadmaster Elite’s color-matched stitched seat adds exclusive styling to a high-performing, comfortable touring seat. Whether riding mid-summer or late fall, the heating and cooling features on the Roadmaster Elite seat greatly improves rider and passenger comfort.

– The Roadmaster Elite’s color-matched stitched seat adds exclusive styling to a high-performing, comfortable touring seat. Whether riding mid-summer or late fall, the heating and cooling features on the Roadmaster Elite seat greatly improves rider and passenger comfort. Tinted Flare Windshield – Tinted to match its blacked-out menacing style, the flare windshield provides advanced wind protection when compared to stock windshields. Featuring a low-profile, it’s electronically adjustable to provide the best wind protection for riders of all heights.

– Tinted to match its blacked-out menacing style, the flare windshield provides advanced wind protection when compared to stock windshields. Featuring a low-profile, it’s electronically adjustable to provide the best wind protection for riders of all heights. Black Passenger Arm Rests – Passenger armrests provide premium comfort for passengers, ideal for long touring rides.

– Passenger armrests provide premium comfort for passengers, ideal for long touring rides. Backlit Switch Cubes – The Roadmaster Elite’s backlit switch cubes make it easier to see and select the bike’s hand controls at night – a premium feature for a premium, Elite touring machine.

– The Roadmaster Elite’s backlit switch cubes make it easier to see and select the bike’s hand controls at night – a premium feature for a premium, Elite touring machine. 10-Spoke Precision Machined Wheels – The 10-spoke Precision Machined wheels introduce a new machine pattern on the Roadmaster Elite. Sophisticated, while still packing tons of attitude.

Starting at $41,999, the 2024 Roadmaster Elite will begin shipping to dealers this spring.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite: TRULY EXCLUSIVE. TRULY ELITE.

Introducing the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite…

With only 350 available worldwide, the Roadmaster Elite features an incredible custom-inspired style and is the ultimate in style and exclusivity. Each Roadmaster Elite features exclusive Elite badging, including an individually numbered center console.

A showstopping Roadmaster combining high-end sophistication, upscale fit-and-finish, and world-class touring capabilities. Indian Motorcycle designed the 2024 Roadmaster Elite to deliver an authentic, custom-inspired paint scheme for riders looking to turn heads and stand out from the crowd.

In 1904 Indian Motorcycle first debuted the brand’s iconic Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme. Today, the brand is excited to honor its iconic color with an all-new Indian Motorcycle Red tri-tone paint scheme with a premium candy finish, which delivers a vibrant and eye-catching look. To achieve this, Indian Motorcycle partnered with two of the industry’s most renowned custom paint shops, Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) in Colorado and Custom Painted Vehicles (CPV) out of Wisconsin. Indian Motorcycle’s partnership with GCP and CPV provide an extra layer of authenticity, as the two paint shops are widely sought after for one-off, custom-bike paint designs from riders all around the country.

“Our Elite models take the incredibly high bar we set for all of our products, and raise it even higher, offering something more exclusive for the rider who wants to make sure their bike is a cut above anything else on the road,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “What I love about the new Roadmaster Elite, is how we’ve taken the historic Indian Motorcycle Red, and given it a tougher, meaner attitude with blacked-out styling.”

“Our design team is always thrilled to work on the Elite models, because we’re essentially given the keys to design our very own custom bike, but instead of just one, hundreds will be available around the world,” said Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design for Indian Motorcycle. “With each new Elite model, we pull through custom bike trends to create something that’s not only current and relevant, but authentically aligns with the Indian Motorcycle brand and complements each.

2024 Indian Challenger Elite: DELIVERS THE ULTIMATE IN EXCLUSIVITY.

Introducing the 2024 Indian Challenger Elite…

Premium chrome finishes, a sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and gunfighter style seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence. A lowered stance and LED lighting from nose to tail complete the custom-inspired look.

The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite delivers on its promise as the ultimate American bagger. With only 325 available around the world, riders will turn heads with its custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme, while first-class amenities provide comfort and confidence when logging long miles in the saddle.

The class-leading bagger is standard with Indian Motorcycle’s all-new, completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers and two saddlebag speakers, along with an all-new, custom-stitched seat, delivering one-of-a-kind style and all-day riding comfort.

Packing a class-leading, 122-horsepower PowerPlus engine, Indian Challenger Elite delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power. The Indian Challenger Elite’s premium features include electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox®, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards, heated grips, saddlebag lights, saddlebag closeouts, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, which deliver a personalized riding experience based off rider preferences. All-in, whether riding two-up for a weekend adventure or commuting solo, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers the ultimate in style and exclusivity.