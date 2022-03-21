BILLY BOLT CROWNED 2022 SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPION

Delivering yet another showstopping performance, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has successfully defended his FIM SuperEnduro World Championship crown thanks to a victorious result at the penultimate round of the season in Germany. Winning all three races, plus SuperPole qualification, he simply dominated the proceedings from start to finish. Rising to the fore in Riesa, teammate Colton Haaker made it a Husqvarna 1-2 on the night’s overall podium. Claiming three seconds place finishes, Haaker also moves to second overall in the championship chase.

As winner of all three rounds of the 2022 season to date, Bolt arrived at the penultimate stop in Germany with a healthy 50-point lead in the championship and with the potential to wrap up the title one round early.

Quick to get going, the Brit set a blisteringly fast time in SuperPole to top the qualification by almost one-and-a-half seconds from Haaker. From the drop of the gate in race one, Bolt led the way on his FE 350. Gaining time on the highly technical rock climb, he pulled further and further from his rivals to win by 23 seconds.

Unfazed by the reversed start order for race two, Billy calmly set about his business. Ending lap one in seventh, he then moved his way into the top-four. Up to second, Bolt then found a way past Haaker with two laps to go to take the lead and ultimately the race win.

Knowing a win in race three could seal the world title, Billy set about doing exactly that. Quickly out front, he led all but one of the nine laps. A small mistake midway allowed those behind to close up, but with composure resumed, Bolt raced ahead to win the race and with it successfully defend his SuperEnduro crown.

For Haaker, the penultimate round of the series saw the American deliver his best result of the season to date. Up for the challenge, he hit the ground running in Riesa, taking second in SuperPole.

Enjoying the course, Colton put in a confident ride in race one, moving into second on lap two and holding it for the remainder of the race. Race two saw him lead the majority of proceedings. Holding station out front, he fought hard to keep teammate Bolt at bay. But with two laps to go Billy found a way through and Colton had to settle for second.

In the third and final race, Colton sat in third, but with his eyes focused on second place. Pushing for all his worth, he made a pass stick to take the position on the final lap and with it secure the runner-up place on the overall podium. With his strong performance, Colton now moves into second overall in the championship with just one round remaining in Riesa tomorrow night.

The 2022 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship concludes with round five in Riesa, Germany on March 20.

Billy Bolt: “I’m lost for words. I didn’t get to have this winning moment the first time around, so it’s brilliant to have it here in Germany tonight. It makes it feel that much more real, you know. I knew it was possible to win the title one round early here in Germany, but I was trying not to think about that. I just wanted to enjoy my riding and see what would happen. I felt good on the track and didn’t push past where I felt my limits were. To be a two-time SuperEnduro World Champion is incredible, but it’s very much a team effort too within Husqvarna, my family, and friends. We’ve one more race tomorrow, so we can’t celebrate too much tonight!”

Colton Haaker: “It’s been the best round of the season so far going 2-2-2 for second overall. Second in points now with one round to go, which is cool. But I’m finding it a bit tough to be honest. I’m fighting arm pump a lot and after about three laps I’m almost in survival mode. I feel like there’s more to give. I’m trying to stay positive and work to be better. Tomorrow is the last round so I want to give it my best shot and end it on a high.”

Results – FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 4

Prestige Event Classification

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts, 2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 53pts; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 45pts…

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:26.921; 2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:49.865; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 8:12.759…

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:28.730; 2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:37.937; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 7:51.120…

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:38.575; 2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:45.317; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:46.502…

Championship Standings (After round 4)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 249pts; 2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 181pts; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 181pts…