Enduring and challenging night of racing at Round 6 of 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing remains in the title hunt after enduring a challenging night of racing at Round 6 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, with 450SX riders Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top 10 in the Main Event, while 250SX West Class rookie Julien Beaumer rode to a seventh-place finish.

Defending 450SX Class Champion Sexton entered the weekend with a hand injury sustained during the week, with the number 1 intent on salvaging points toward the championship. After qualifying eighth, he would enter the Main Event via a determined fourth-place ride in his Heat Race.

A gritty performance in the Main Event saw Sexton in the fight for the entirety of the race on his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, focused on capturing as many points as possible before the series enters a one-week break. In true championship form, Sexton would cross the line in ninth position, and will now take the time to recover further in the coming weeks.

Chase Sexton: “I did what I could tonight to salvage points toward the championship after hurting my hand this week. The week was rough and I wasn’t even sure that I’d be able to race this weekend, but we got through the day and I’m just grateful that we have a scheduled weekend off coming up next week, so that should really help the healing process a lot. The way the results went tonight, I didn’t lose too many points, so I’m still right in the title fight.”

Plessinger powered his way to the seventh-fastest 450SX Class qualifying time within State Farm Stadium, before charging to a convincing Heat Race win after a strong start onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

In launching to a top-three start in the Main Event, Plessinger again demonstrated his immense form as he sat in second position, putting pressure on the leader as the laps clicked by. A small mishap then unfortunately saw the number 7 on the ground, before he remounted deep in the pack. From there, ‘The Cowboy’ was determined to salvage points, which saw him climb to 10th place in the end.

Aaron Plessinger: “I’m just really annoyed about dropping it in the Main Event! I was riding good all day, holeshotted the Heat Race and then went wire-to-wire for the win. Entered the Main feeling good, got a good start there too and was right behind Kenny [Roczen], putting the pressure on, and then had a bonehead move where I tucked the front. The field was still bunched up at that time, so I went back to P22 and came back to 10th. This one stings, but we’re still in the championship hunt heading into Arlington.”

250SX West Class newcomer Beaumer returned to action in Arizona, recording the fourth-fastest time in qualifying aboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before collecting P4 in his Heat Race to enter the Main Event with a solid gate pick.

A top 10 start for the teenager and a consistent ride saw him battle hard on the technical Glendale track layout, which yielded a seventh-place finish as the western region now gets ready to take a six-week break, which will be valuable for Beaumer to keep gaining valuable experience at the test track with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Julien Beaumer: “It was a good day for me here in Glendale, qualifying fourth and then fighting my way into fourth for the Heat Race also. The Main Event was good also, started in 10th and charged my way to fourth, before a couple of small mistakes with my timing on this big track put me back to seventh in the end. I’m happy with my day and am ready to get back to work during the break!”

Next Race: February 24 – Arlington, Texas

Results 450SX Class – Glendale

1. Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki

2. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

OTHER KTM

9. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

10. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

15. Justin Hill (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 6 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 117 points

2. Chase Sexton, 111

3. Aaron Plessinger, 108

OTHER KTM

19. Justin Hill, 23

26. Justin Rodbell, 5

Results 250SX West Class – Glendale

1. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Honda

OTHER KTM

7. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX West Class 2024 after 5 of 10 rounds

1. Levi Kitchen, 106 points

2. Jordan Smith, 102

3. RJ Hampshire, 101

OTHER KTM

8. Julien Beaumer, 63