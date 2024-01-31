Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Ready For Two-Rider Competition in 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., January 29, 2024 — Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati is proud to announce that Josh Herrin and former WorldSBK and MotoGP star Loris Baz will front a two-rider Ducati team on the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

In what will undoubtedly be one of the most competitive line-ups in MotoAmerica Superbike history, Herrin and Baz will utilize the strengths of the WorldSBK-winning Ducati Panigale V4 R in an attempt to claim a first MotoAmerica/AMA Superbike title for Ducati in the modern era.

Herrin will compete with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati for a third season after claiming the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, the 2023 Daytona 200 on the Ducati Panigale V2, and two race wins on the Panigale V4 R in MotoAmerica Superbike, eventually finishing a second overall behind 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion, Jake Gagne. He is determined to go one better in 2024.

For Baz, the popular Frenchman will be back on American soil after two seasons racing in the WorldSBK Championship. Baz last competed in MotoAmerica for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati in 2021, finishing fourth in the series standings.

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“Last year was a tough with a big injury, and I wanted to come back to America with the same team I had in 2021. I have always said the people I met in the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati squad were the biggest family I made in racing. We kept in contact during my two WorldSBK years with the hope we would see each other again in the future, so the fact this has happened makes me happy.

“I am back training 100 percent now without any pain in my ankle and I am really looking forward to seeing all the American fans again. I have kept in touch with many of them since I last competed in MotoAmerica. It’s going to be a great season!”

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“I’m really excited about 2024 and being teammates with Loris Baz,” Herrin said. “The chance to be teammates with Loris was actually one of the reasons that I signed with the team in the first place back at the end of 2021, and although I’ve had two awesome teammates over last two years, being teammates Baz was something I really wanted and I’m happy we’re finally making that happen.”

“Having a teammate in MotoAmerica Superbike is going to be huge for the team. With an extra rider, the results should be even better than last year because we will get twice the data, and Loris and I can work together and set up the best bike for our season.”

Bobby Shek (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Team Manager)

“Finally, after three years, we have arrived at a two-rider factory-supported program. Both Josh and Loris are highly competitive world riders on well-sorted Ducati Superbikes, so we are very optimistic that we will be fighting for wins early in the season,” Shek said.

“We did a good job last year when Josh and the bike were new to each other and now with another season of data in the bank, we expect even better results.”

Round one of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on April 19-21.