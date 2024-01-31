2024 NESTAAN HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING LINEUP BREAKS COVER

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team is excited to unveil its formidable rider lineup for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season, featuring Mattia Guadagnini campaigning the premier class of MXGP, alongside Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf in MX2.

Boasting a unique combination of seasoned experience and raw youthful talent, the team is poised for MXGP and MX2 golds and podiums, right from the very first gate drop of the season.



Click here to watch the official 2024 Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team reveal



The most recent signing to the ‘Husky’ factory team is Mattia Guadagnini. Despite only being 21 years old, the Italian boasts a wealth of career experience, having previously claimed a double EMX125 crown in 2019.

Better still, Guadagnini has previously held the red plate, and won multiple Grand Prix in MX2. Graduating to MXGP has proved a little more challenging experience however. With his first full season hampered by injury following a heavy crash at the 2023 MXGP of France. Now back to full fitness, and with a brand new 2024-spec FC 450 underneath him, Mattia is refreshed and ready to give it his all, in the upcoming 20 rounds.

In the hotly contested MX2 category, the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team are proud to present a formidable pairing: Belgian sensation, 17 year old Lucas Coenen, and 19 year old Dutch prodigy Kay de Wolf.

Both riders are on a meteoric rise, with de Wolf entering his fourth MX2 season after securing the red plate, as well as five podiums and a victory last year in Latvia. Lucas Coenen, is embarking on his second full season, having finished an impressive fifth overall last season; highlighted by three podium finishes and a spectacular win in Indonesia.

With just over a month to go, Mattia, Lucas, and Kay are currently working through an intense schedule of pre-season testing, before the first MXGP of the year goes live in Argentina on the 10th March.

#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “I’m very excited to get back to racing this season. I felt like I made a good start in 2023, but then with the injury in France everything had to stop until I could heal. Now I’m feeling strong again, and all the preparations are going well. For sure it will be a long season, but I have the best team around me, where everyone shares the right attitude, I’m very excited to get started!”

#96 – Lucas Coenen: “It is a big deal to be part of a factory team, and especially with Husqvarna! The 2024 colours and everything are super nice, and the bike is also really fast. After the last GPs and the MX of Nations, I just wanted to be straight back out [on the bike]. But now, after such a long winter, it’s great to be out testing again. We have pre-season races now, but my focus is on the first race in Argentina, and see what others have!”

#74 – Kay de Wolf: “Being part of such a significant group with multiple factories and brands, especially on the Husky side, is truly special for me, and I’m really hungry to start the new season. I had a challenging 2023. I took time out to focus on being ready for this season, and now I’m feeling positive and really looking forward to starting racing again. My aim is to work on consistent performances and improve at each race!”

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “I’m super proud to be managing and representing the Husqvarna Factory Racing team. I’m a fan of the brand, and I’m so proud of the overall look of the team and its rider line up. I can honestly say that every one of our team members are extremely passionate about their profession in the sport. This already gets us a long way. It’s a very nice challenge to enter the premier class with Mattia. He is a laid back guy who enjoys the smallest things in life, but at the same time a hardcore racer who goes for it. With our FC 450, it’s a great package for sure. We also have two highly competitive MX2 riders under the same tent and so far this is going well. Again, I’m so proud of the overall look of the team and its rider line up. We will continue to work hard and never give up on the ultimate championship goals.”