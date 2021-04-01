20th Anniversary Yamaha TMAX Online Reservation System now open

Over the past 20 years the TMAX has been the best-selling Sport Scooter every single year for two decades. It’s achieved iconic status with hundreds of thousands of riders. Now TMAXers all over Europe have the chance to own the exclusive new TMAX 20th Anniversary – and celebrate the success of the ultimate Sport Scooter!
Featuring an exclusive specification that includes forged carbon bodywork and a premium heated seat with yellow stitching – as well as heated grips and a special Tech Graphite colour with gold wheels – each of the 560 units of TMAX 20th Anniversary is individually numbered, making this the ultimate special edition of Yamaha’s iconic Sport Scooter.
Online reservations can be made from now, so hurry up and secure this rare and desirable TMAX 20th Anniversary
Register here for your exclusive TMAX 20th Anniversary
Starting price
£14,699The remarkable TMAX 20th Anniversary is a limited edition Sport Scooter. Equipped with exclusive forged carbon boomerangs, heat shield and front fender, as well as a high specification heated seat with yellow stitching and a 20th anniversary logo – and featuring Tech Graphite colouring with bronze wheels – the TMAX 20th Anniversary is Yamaha’s ultimate Sport Scooter. Each TMAX 20th Anniversary will also be fitted with a numbered badge that confirms its exclusivity as one of just 560 units that have been manufactured as a tribute to the industry’s most successful and iconic Sport Scooter. Together with the unique “fingerprint” of the forged carbon bodywork, the production number gives every individual model its own special identity. Register here for your exclusive TMAX 20th Anniversary.Register here for your exclusive TMAX 20th Anniversary
How does it work?
- Click “Register here for your exclusive TMAX 20th Anniversary” and fill out the registration form with your personal details. Select a preferred dealer and tick the boxes which apply. Then submit the form.
- You will receive an email confirming we have received your registration. You will also receive an email confirmation of temporary allocation when a TMAX 20th Anniversary is available.
- Print the confirmation of temporary allocation email and visit your preferred Yamaha dealer, within 14 days, to confirm your buying intention and finalize the purchase process.
- The unit reserved though the system is the limited edition of TMAX 20th Anniversary. For any extra accessories or services you need to add on your scooter, please contact your Yamaha dealer who can inform you about availability and price of your preferred extra items.
- The expected delivery period of your exclusive TMAX 20th Anniversary will be confirmed by your dealer.