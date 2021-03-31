Pushing Hard at 2nd round 2021 MotoGP Doha

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track again at the Losail International Circuit (Qatar) to face the first edition of the Doha GP, the second round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship. Less than a week ago, on the same track, the Italian team got its first podium of the season with Francesco Bagnaia, third after an incredible overtake on Mir on the straight at the last lap.



Together with him on the podium, there was also Pramac Racing Team rider Johann Zarco, author in FP4 of the new top speed record in MotoGP (362.4 km/h). This brings to 13 the number of podiums taken by Ducati so far at Losail, including five victories: three by Casey Stoner in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and two by Andrea Dovizioso in 2018 and 2019.



After taking a sensational pole position last Saturday and setting a new circuit record (1:52.772), Bagnaia is ready to try again to get his first MotoGP win. Also, Jack Miller, who was battling at the front in the early stages of the Qatar GP but lost some position in the second part of the race, returns to the Doha circuit, ready to redeem himself after finishing ninth last Sunday.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (16 points)

“Last week, I went close to getting my first MotoGP win, but unfortunately, the strategy I adopted in the race turned out to be wrong: I pushed too hard at the start, and that prevented me from maintaining the same pace until the end. Still, I managed to get on the podium, and I’m pleased about that because it was a great way to start my new adventure with the Ducati Lenovo Team. This week I’ll definitely aim for something more. The track conditions last Sunday were particular because of the wind and the sand on the track surface. Now, we’ll analyse the data to be able to fight for the victory until the last lap of the Doha GP”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (7 points)

“The Qatar GP didn’t go exactly as I expected. After being at the top at the end of free practices and after a good qualifying, I was hoping for a better result in the race. Unfortunately, after a good start, I couldn’t ride as I wanted in the second part of the competition. The positive thing is that now we have real feedback on what can happen in the race, so we will work on the data from last Sunday to find a solution that will allow me to be more competitive in the Doha GP. I am sure that we can fight for a good result.”



Circuit Information



Country: Qatar

Name: Losail International Circuit

Best lap: Viñales (Yamaha) 1:54.624 (168.9 km/h) – 2021

Circuit record: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:52.772 (171.7 km/h) – 2021

Top speed: Zarco (Ducati) 362.4 km/h – 2020

Track length: 5,4 km

Race distance: 22 laps (118.4 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Viñales (Yamaha); 2° Zarco (Ducati), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:52.772 (171.7 km/h)

Fastest lap: Viñales (Yamaha) 1:54.624 (168.9 km/h)



Rider information

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 155 (100 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 7 (1 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race number: 63

GPs started: 135 (30 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3º (16 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9º (7 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (20 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (23 points)

