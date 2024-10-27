Ai Ogura is Moto2 World Champion in record-breaking Thai GP for Pirelli

|In a GP conditioned by rain, the Japanese rider won the title with two races to spare, while Alonso took his 12th win in Moto3™; Pirelli slicks broke all records even on a damp track
|The Grand Prix of Thailand crowned Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) as Moto2™ World Champion, with his second place in the race behind the winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex). The Japanese rider was crowned Champion with a haul of three victories and four second places, and he also set a new best race lap before the race was interrupted two laps before the end due to heavy rain.
In Moto3™, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO), with the world title already in his pockets, took his twelfth win of the season, once again with a different tyre choice compared to most of the riders on the grid, while second-placed Italian Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda) set a new best race lap with two laps to go.
Record performance of slick tyres even on damp track
Moto2™
· All riders started out on slick tyres, with the soft SC1 front and SC0 rear compounds, except for Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia/Kalex) who preferred to use a medium SC2 on the front wheel.
· Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) won the race as the lead rider when the red flag was waved for rain on lap 21 and penultimate. Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) only needed second place to become World Champion. The Japanese also set a new race record lap of 1’35.597 on his twelfth lap, improving by almost two tenths the previous one set by Fermín Aldeguer in 2023.
· In addition to the new World Champion Ai Ogura, during the race, other 3 riders fell below the previous lap record, including the local star, the Thai Somkiat Chantra.
Moto3™
· The race was declared wet and the distance reduced to 12 laps. Although the track was still wet in several stretches, all the riders started out on slick tyres, with the only exception being Eddie O’Shea (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing/Honda), who relied on DIABLO Rain wet tyres.
· Starting fifth on the grid, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won the race using medium SC2 compound tyres on both axles. In addition to the 2024 World Champion, only his teammate Joel Esteban and KTM riders Iván Ortolá, Ryusei Yamanaka and David Muñoz chose the same tyre combination.