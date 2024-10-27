Night two of action-packed AMA EnduroCross double-header in Idaho

A convincing third-place result in Round 4 of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series continued Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Colton Haaker’s podium form on night two of the double-header weekend in Idaho Falls.

The five-time champion won Friday night with a perfect 1-1-1 results sheet on his Husqvarna FX 350, and was once again well in contention on Saturday to cap-off a strong weekend at the Mountain America Center, qualifying quickest in the Hot Lap session.

Haaker finished third in the opening race and then charged to victory in the second outing, which set him up to challenge for the overall via a three-way tie for the lead at that point of the evening. He managed a P4 score in Moto 3, which sealed him third overall in a third-consecutive podium, and he’s currently P3 in the standings.

Haaker said. “It was a good weekend overall, on the box both rounds, and we have to be satisfied with that.” “I was able to win Moto 2 and we were all tied up coming into the last race, but I did what I could – did my best – and we were on the podium again in third for the night,”“It was a good weekend overall, on the box both rounds, and we have to be satisfied with that.”

After finishing fifth in Round 3, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond went 6-9-6 for sixth overall in a consistent performance on Saturday night, moving to P6 in the championship with two rounds remaining.

“After finishing fifth on the first night, we backed it up with sixth tonight and it was a decent weekend for us,” commented LeBlond. “It was a tough double-header, the racing was intense, but we will keep working and aiming for the podium again in the coming weeks.”

EX Pro Class Results

1. Jonny Walker, Triumph

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

11. Will Riordan, GASGAS

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024

10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8