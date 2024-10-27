Night two of action-packed AMA EnduroCross double-header in Idaho

October 27, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Night two of action-packed AMA EnduroCross double-header in Idaho

Colton Haaker - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - Idaho Falls (2)

A convincing third-place result in Round 4 of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series continued Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Colton Haaker’s podium form on night two of the double-header weekend in Idaho Falls.

 

The five-time champion won Friday night with a perfect 1-1-1 results sheet on his Husqvarna FX 350, and was once again well in contention on Saturday to cap-off a strong weekend at the Mountain America Center, qualifying quickest in the Hot Lap session.

Haaker finished third in the opening race and then charged to victory in the second outing, which set him up to challenge for the overall via a three-way tie for the lead at that point of the evening. He managed a P4 score in Moto 3, which sealed him third overall in a third-consecutive podium, and he’s currently P3 in the standings.

“I was able to win Moto 2 and we were all tied up coming into the last race, but I did what I could – did my best – and we were on the podium again in third for the night,” Haaker said. “It was a good weekend overall, on the box both rounds, and we have to be satisfied with that.”

After finishing fifth in Round 3, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond went 6-9-6 for sixth overall in a consistent performance on Saturday night, moving to P6 in the championship with two rounds remaining.

“After finishing fifth on the first night, we backed it up with sixth tonight and it was a decent weekend for us,” commented LeBlond. “It was a tough double-header, the racing was intense, but we will keep working and aiming for the podium again in the coming weeks.”

EX Pro Class Results
1. Jonny Walker, Triumph
2. Trystan Hart, KTM
3. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
6. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
11. Will Riordan, GASGAS

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024
10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13
10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8

About Michael Le Pard 11162 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles