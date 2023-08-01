KTM Dakar Champion suffers broken lunate bone and ligament damage

KEVIN BENAVIDES SIDELINED WITH WRIST INJURY

Rally Announcement

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides is recovering well after undergoing surgery to repair an injury he sustained to his right wrist while training in the United States. The reigning Dakar Champion was riding a test loop with the team on Sunday, July 30, when he unfortunately came off his KTM 450 RALLY.

Benavides was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to repair the broken lunate bone and ligament damage in his wrist. While the surgery went well, it’s not yet clear how long the Argentinian will be out of action. However, Kevin will miss the upcoming fourth round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship – the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina.

All at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wish Kevin all the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Norbert Stadlbauer – Rally Team Manager: “This is a terrible set-back for both Kevin and the whole team, especially coming so soon after he worked incredibly hard to return to full fitness after breaking his femur back in February. Thankfully, it looks like the surgery to his wrist went well and Kevin is already on the road to recovery. Although, like with any injury, it’s difficult to predict when we’ll see Kevin back aboard his KTM 450 RALLY, the team are of course 100 percent behind him and wish him a fast and complete recovery.”