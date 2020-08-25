Another back-to-back WorldSBK race as BMW zooms to MotorLand Aragón

Munich. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team is set for its next double-header in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). On each of the next two weekends, Tom Sykes (GBR) and Eugene Laverty (IRL) will compete on their BMW S 1000 RRs at MotorLand Aragón (ESP), where rounds four (28th to 30th August) and five (4th to 6th September) of the 2020 season will be held.

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team has already experienced a double dose of racing at the start of August, at Jerez de la Frontera (ESP) and Portimão (POR). The advantage of the double-header at MotorLand Aragón is that the team can remain on site for the few days between events, thus saving the time required to assemble and dismantle equipment, as well as the travel time.

Quotes ahead of the double-header at MotorLand Aragón.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “Following a short break after the two rounds at Jerez and Portimão, the action now comes thick and fast for us in WorldSBK. We travel to the races at MotorLand Aragón with more new developments, including for aerodynamics and the chassis which promise to allow us to take the next step forward. We know the areas where we need to work hard and we are doing just that. The track at MotorLand Aragón is very demanding and technical. On one hand, the long straights will be a challenge for us. On the other hand, there are winding sections where we can use the handling of the RR to our advantage. We will do all we can to continue to close the gap to those ahead of us.”

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We are looking forward to going to Aragón after a short break after Portugal, and to another back-to-back race. The temperatures should undoubtedly be very high, so we have to manage our sessions effectively again and work on our race tyre simulations. We hope that Eugene will bounce back from his DNFs in Portugal and wipe the slate clean and come out fighting at Aragón. On Tom’s side, we think we can build on the result we had in Portugal. He finished reasonably strongly. We know we still have a small deficit but there are very large sections of the Aragón track that will suit the bike very well. We are very positive and hopeful that we can make a fast start on the Friday morning. We can then build on it and we look forward to the two back-to-back rounds. It is going to be a long 14 days for the guys, working hard and maximising the strength of the BMW S 1000 RR.”

Tom Sykes: “I am very much looking forward to the double-header in Aragón. We are continuing a string of races in very hot conditions and in the Spanish climate. Obviously we have done some preparation for this, but we have some work to catch up with our opposition. I do believe we have some areas on the circuit where the chassis of the BMW S 1000 RR can be very good. So we will continue our work on Friday where we left off in Portugal and I believe we can go there, keep working in the way that we have been doing recently, and get the best result we can. For now, we still have areas to work on and that’s where we will continue in this upcoming event.”

Eugene Laverty: “I’m looking forward to this double header at Aragón. I’ve watched both F1 and MotoGP races at the same track on consecutive weekends lately and it’s been interesting to see many drivers and riders improve on their second visit. With this being my first time riding the BMW S 1000 RR at the Aragón circuit I expect to make strides forward over the course of the two weekends. Last time out at Portimão I really felt that we had a great bike for Sunday but unfortunately I crashed early in both races, one my own doing and the other not. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team has done a fantastic job bringing the bike forward over the past few rounds as we’ve worked to resolve our weakness in the slow 1st and 2nd gear corners. We’re only going to get stronger from here on in.”