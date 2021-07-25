Bennetts British Superbike Championship taking place on historic GP circuit and spiritual home

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 23.

The Buildbase Suzuki team is at Brands Hatch this weekend, with the third round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship taking place on the historic GP circuit and the series’ spiritual home.

Despite two challenging rounds at Oulton Park and Knockhill to start the campaign, the team and riders Gino Rea, Danny Kent and Tim Neave are confident heading to Brands.

Rea enjoyed two solid races at Knockhill that saw him fighting for a spot in the top five and setting fast laps along the way, despite issues that saw him drop places in the closing stages, after big progress made with the setup of his GSX-R1000R Superbike.

His teammate, Kent, has had plenty to take onboard from his first two rounds this year, as he continues to develop into a Superbike rider and will be looking to put the theory into practice again this weekend, while Neave aims to bounce back from a crash at Knockhill and get his title bid back on track.

Gino Rea:

“Really excited to get back to Brands Hatch, especially now as crowds are allowed back in. It’ll be great to see fans on the banks and in stands, especially as it’s a bit of a home race for me; I’ll have more friends and family there. On track, hopefully we can pick up where we left off at Knockhill. We had good pace there, especially in the final race, and obviously Brands is a different type of circuit but hopefully we can start strongly in the practice sessions and build from there. Though, we’ll have to see how the weather plays out, too.”

Danny Kent:

“Brands is a track I’ve really enjoyed riding and I’m looking forward to getting going again this weekend. I won there on the Superstock bike last year so I’ve been able to go well in the past. This year, the first two rounds haven’t really gone to plan, but it’s not through lack of trying and we know the potential is there, so I’ll be pushing to turn that around and give the team some strong results.”

Tim Neave:

“I’m looking forward to it. We had a solid run at Knockhill, despite the crash, and I think we’re in a good place. We’ve had a couple of little issues to start the year, but we’ve made some changes and the setting we had in the bike on Sunday at Knockhill was good, and I think we can roll out of pit lane at Brands with that setting in we should be good. In the past I’ve struggled in a couple of corners here with the front and the feeling from it, but I’m confident we won’t have that issue with the changes we’ve made. I’m hoping to just keep enjoying it and have two good races.”