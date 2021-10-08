Final qualifying session 6 Hours of Most Czech Republic

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 7.

Yoshimura SERT Motul: GSX-R1000R – 3RD (1.34.212)

The Yoshimura SERT Motul team will start the 6 Hours of Most in the Czech Republic on Saturday from third position on the grid.

The fourth and final round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship sees Suzuki’s 16-time World Champion and current series leader spend free practice and qualifying sessions at the Autodrom Most adjusting the factory GSX-R1000R in preparation for Saturday’s title-deciding event.

Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and the Yoshimura SERT Motul team continued working on various settings during the first qualifying session, where the three riders used the bike in race configuration. If the main goal was not to fight against the clock, Black, Simeon and Guintoli did not lose out and they concluded the session with an average time of 1.35.389.

With valuable information acquired, the riders were able to increase their pace in the final qualifying session and Black was the first to start mid-afternoon. With a lighter bike and softer Bridgestone tyres, he soon moved up the timesheet and ended his session with a time of 1.34.501.

Simeon followed him a few minutes later, with even more success as he set his best lap at 1.33.961 and was also second in his session.

Both great performances were completed by Guintoli, who also put-in a fast lap of 1.34.176, which also placed him second in his session, and that credited the team with an average lap time of 1.34.212, which is the third best qualifying time, and an extra bonus of three points, which increases their championship lead further.

The event will be broadcast live on the Eurosport international network, from the start procedure at 10:45am until 5:30pm (local time) that includes the podium ceremony.

Damien Saulnier – Team Manager SERT:

“The days were very busy and intense. But the results are there. This third place in qualifying is almost like a pole position; we are the first of those who have never ridden at Most! The Bridgestone tyres work well here, the riders and the Japanese technicians are satisfied, so everyone is happy. Now we remain very focused on the race. We will have to manage our lead, without making any mistakes. It would be a big mistake to think that it is a foregone conclusion. We are all well aware of that.”

Yohei Kato – Team Director:

“The last two races of the championship went by very quickly. It was not easy to deal with. Especially with this new circuit that we’re all discovering. We needed to ride as much as possible. We used the first qualifying session to prepare ourselves as well as possible for the race. We worked on the bike set-up and fuel consumption. In the second session we focused on setting some fast laps. I’m happy with the results. And we gain more points in the ranking !”

Xavier Siméon:

“We each had very few references here. The first qualifying session was used as a free practice session to really fine-tune our set-up and prepare us for this circuit, which is very physically demanding. It’s going to be a very short race but also very tough. In Q2, we set out to pick-up some points that can put us a little bit safer. Today, we could not hope to do better than third because the two teams in front of us are much more used to this track than us. So I am very satisfied with this qualification.”

Gregg Black:

“ We were really missing some riding time on this track. We had to adapt very quickly to the circuit which is small but technical and with few clearances. There are several dangerous corners here. As Xavier said, we worked in two stages, improving the bike set-up in race configuration during Q1 and in Q2 and going for a good lap time with softer tyres. Our result is positive and we are the best of those who have never ridden here !”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“ The result of our qualifications is satisfying. There were a lot of things to do and everyone made good progress. The work paid off because in the second session, it allowed us to set some good lap times. For the race, our strategy will remain the same as usual. We will set our pace while keeping an eye on the championship standings.”