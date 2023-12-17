Beta Motorcycles on the Verge of Historic Supercross Debut

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is poised and ready for its very first season competing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Beta has carved its name in the off-road motorcycle landscape for over a century with its innovative, stylish, and rider-centric enduro, trials, and dual sport models. Beta’s entry into Supercross marks an exciting new chapter in its storied history.

The two riders making up Beta’s inaugural campaign in Supercross are Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols. Both riders have been busy testing and putting the new Beta 450 RX through its paces as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season.

Colt Nichols turned pro in 2015 as well. He finished third place in the 250SX West in 2019, and in 2021 Nichols won the 250SX East Championship. He has four career wins in Supercross and was the 450SX Rookie of the Year in the 2023 season. Colt looks to build on the momentum from last season heading into this year.

“I’m happy with the progress we’ve made leading up to the start of the season and we are just getting started. We’ve already learned so much through this process and we will continue to improve and develop this team into a force in Supercross. It is an exciting time for the sport and for Beta Motorcycles. I can’t wait to get the season to get underway.” said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.

 
Hometown: Muskogee, OK

Year Turned Pro: 2015

Date of Birth: March 22, 1994

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 155 Lbs

2021 250SX East Champion

2023 450SX Rookie of the Year
Hometown: Oak Grove, MO

Year Turned Pro: 2015

Date of Birth: March 27, 1997

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 185 Lbs

2018 450SX Rookie of the Year

Supercross Team:

Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager

Colt Nichols, Team Rider

Benny Bloss, Team Rider

Taylor Muto, Race Team Technician

Jason Soracco, Race Team Technician

Bryce Riveria, Suspension Technician

Brian White, Engine Technician

Vincent Dawson, Logistics Manager

Bryson Gardner, Development Rider
