Beta Motorcycles on the Verge of Historic Supercross Debut The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is poised and ready for its very first season competing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Beta has carved its name in the off-road motorcycle landscape for over a century with its innovative, stylish, and rider-centric enduro, trials, and dual sport models. Beta’s entry into Supercross marks an exciting new chapter in its storied history. The two riders making up Beta’s inaugural campaign in Supercross are Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols. Both riders have been busy testing and putting the new Beta 450 RX through its paces as they prepare for the 2024 season. Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season. Colt Nichols turned pro in 2015 as well. He finished third place in the 250SX West in 2019, and in 2021 Nichols won the 250SX East Championship. He has four career wins in Supercross and was the 450SX Rookie of the Year in the 2023 season. Colt looks to build on the momentum from last season heading into this year. “I’m happy with the progress we’ve made leading up to the start of the season and we are just getting started. We’ve already learned so much through this process and we will continue to improve and develop this team into a force in Supercross. It is an exciting time for the sport and for Beta Motorcycles. I can’t wait to get the season to get underway.” said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.