Beta USA Breaks Ground on Paso Robles New Headquarters

Beta USA starts construction on their new USA distribution center and business offices in Paso Robles, CA. This new facility will include all departments under one roof including spare parts, motorcycle warehousing, an office complex, technical and race team departments, as well as a state-of-the-art dealer technical training center.

“It is a dream for us to start the build of our new facility! Our company has seen steady growth in the USA that revolves around a quality product and a service after the sale that we take pride in. Beta customers are not part of our ‘Market Share’ but rather part of our family. We have an amazing group here in the USA loaded with talent. This new facility will allow us to operate much more efficiently and expand the capabilities we are able to offer our customers and dealer network. The new headquarters will also contribute positively to our entry into the motocross market as well as aid the expansion of our off-road and trials business. It has been a pleasure to work alongside all of our dealers nationwide and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President.

Beta is one of the largest growing manufacturers of high-quality on and off-road motorcycles. Beta USA has been distributing Beta motorcycles in the USA since 2007 and has more than 200 dealerships in the United States. Beta USA’s parent company is based in Florence, Italy, and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1905.

 

