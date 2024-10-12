Billy Bolt returns to racing with solid performance at Sea To Sky

Keen to get back into the mix of things again, Bolt looked forward to his racing return at Sea To Sky. The three-day race schedule, featuring multiple formats, offered an ideal opportunity for the former Hard Enduro World Champion to find his race legs.

With the action-packed Beach Race kicking off proceedings on Thursday, Bolt wasted no time in getting up to speed on his TE 300. Excited to bang bars in the short races, the Husqvarna rider qualified through the series of heat races to reach the final. A strong start put him right at the front of the field. Clearly enjoying the superenduro elements on the course, he pulled clear to claim the top step of the podium in his first outing back.

Friday marked the Forest Race, offering a completely different format of time trial racing. The 45-kilometre course, winding through the forests surrounding Kemer, provided a more traditional enduro feel. As the first rider away, Bolt was faced with the task of opening the course. Riding strong, he held his own. Despite being eventually caught by Wade Young and Manuel Lettenbichler, Bolt maintained a solid pace during the two-hour race to secure a well-earned third.

The biggest challenge of Sea To Sky came with Saturday’s Mountain Race. From the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea, the 65-kilometre-long course weaved its way up the towering Olympos Mountain to the finish line, 2,365 metres above sea level. With its constant climbing and changing of terrain, it would prove the biggest test of physical endurance for Billy in his first race back.

A solid start saw him complete the opening stages inside the top five. Riding to preserve his energy early on, Billy then upped his pace as the difficulty increased. Enjoying a battle for third, while reaching as high as second, Bolt impressed before eventually running out of energy in the closing stages. Slipping back to an eventual fourth place, he could still be pleased with his effort throughout the entirety of the Sea To Sky race.

Billy and Husqvarna Factory Racing now look forward to the final round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Spain’s Hixpania Hard Enduro on October 25-27.

Billy Bolt: “Overall, I’m happy with how today’s race and the Sea To Sky in general has gone. After being out of action for almost seven months, it was always going to be a challenge on my return. The Beach Race was brilliant. Winning it, and enjoying my riding, was a great way to start the weekend. It did mean I had to start the Forest Race first, but I didn’t mind so much. I hung onto the top two guys as best I could and was pleased with third. I knew the Mountain Race would be the big one. It turned out to be longer than any year’s I’ve ridden it previously. In the early sections, it’s key to try and preserve rider and machine. I did that quite well, and was able to challenge for third position, reaching as high as second at one point. But the higher we climbed, the more physically drained I became. To be so close to the podium with fourth, in my first race back, is still very rewarding.”



Results: Hard Enduro World Championship, Round Six – Sea To Sky

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 4:43:22.26

2. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 4:56:39.34

3. Mario Roman (Sherco) 4:57:17.96

4. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 5:07:20.52

5. Francesc Moret (Sherco) 5:10:46.88

6. Wade Young (GASGAS) 5:14:14.68