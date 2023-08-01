BMW Motorrad USA and BMW U.S. Rider Academy Announce U.S. International GS Trophy Team Qualifiers

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Aug. 1, 2023…BMW Motorrad USA and the BMW U.S. Rider Academy are proud to announce the dates for the 2024 U.S. GS Trophy Team qualifiers. The 2024 BMW International GS Trophy will take place in late summer 2024 in Namibia.

GS Trophy Bike (06/2022)

The U.S. Men’s and Women’s Team qualifiers will take place on October 12 – 14 at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, SC.

The schedule

Thu. Oct 12 Arrivals, check-in and orientation.

Fri. Oct. 13 Qualifiers

Sat. Oct. 14 Qualifiers and U.S. Team announcements

Sun. Oct. 15 Departures

The fee of $449 will include the U.S. International GS Qualifier entry fee, competition jersey, personalized parking stall, and all meals, snacks and water beginning with dinner Thursday evening and concluding with dinner on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, evening, the three male finalists, who will represent the U.S. at the final event in Namibia in 2024, will be announced. The two female finalists who will represent the U.S. at the female International GS Qualifier Event will also be announced. More details about the Women’s International GS Qualifier date and location will be announced soon.

For those interested, camping will be available at surrounding locations.

Participation in the U.S. GS Trophy Qualifiers is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are BMW motorcycle owners and who can participate on a BMW GS model in good condition.

Eligible models in the GS Trophy qualifiers include:

G 310 GS

G 650 GS / G 650 GS Sertao

F 650 GS

F 700 GS / F 750 GS

F 800 GS / F 850 GS / F 850 GSA

R 1100 GS / R 1150 GS

R 1200 GS / R 1200 GSA

R 1250 GS / R 1250 GSA

HP2 Enduro

As part of the final stage of the GS Trophy Qualifier competition, riders will be required to ride a BMW Motorrad-provided R 1250 GS. During this final stage – the provided R 1250 GS will be set up as follows:

Enduro Pro Mode

Enduro ABS ON

Traction Control OFF

Tire Pressure 30 psi (front and rear)

Seat adjustment or replacement with BMW OEM alternatives only.

Control adjustments not requiring the use of tools are allowed.

Riders who do not meet the above criteria can still participate in the event but are not able to be selected for the U.S. GS Trophy Team.

In keeping with the spirit of the event, the following are encouraged to participate in the U.S. International GS Trophy Qualifiers, but are ineligible to advance to the final event:

Members of previous International GS Trophy teams

BMW Employees

Owners of a BMW dealership

Professional Instructors of any level – including those who have or currently host, market, and/or participate as an instructor in off-road training courses, either for BMW Motorrad and BMW official partners, or any other entity.

Holders of AMA/FIM professional competition licenses.

Certified BMW IIA/ITA Academy Graduates and Brand Experts

Two Day GS Trophy Prep Course

On September 20-21, the BMW U.S. Rider Academy will host a class geared at helping hopeful International GS Trophy competitors prepare for the U.S. Qualifiers. Participants will experience individual and team International GS Trophy-style challenges as well as have the opportunity to hone their adventure rider skills. Solid, off-road riding experience is required for this pre-course. The fee for the course is $1,800 and includes use of BMW U.S. Rider Academy motorcycles.

2024 U.S. GS Trophy Qualifiers Volunteers

Volunteers play a very important role in the U.S. International GS Trophy Qualifiers and will get to see the best adventure riders up close as they give it their all for a coveted seat on the U.S. Team. Volunteers will receive a special jersey and all meals, snacks and water beginning with dinner Thursday evening and concluding with dinner on Saturday evening.

2024 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Namibia

In 2024,the International GS Trophy returns to where it all began in 2008 – Africa.

There will be 15 regional qualifying events and one international qualifying round, giving skilled endurance riders the opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. In order secure a place on one of the 22 national teams, participants are required to perform GPS navigation exercises, off-road rides and technical tests. The women’s teams from the regional competitions will win a trip to the international female qualifying round, where a total of six women’s teams will be selected, along with 16 men’s teams.

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is an event that celebrates the spirit of the legendary BMW Motorrad GS models. It encompasses everything that a BMW GS stands for: riding fun, adventure and personal challenges.

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia is the ninth edition of the event. Previous editions were held in Southeastern Europe (Albania) in 2022, Oceania (New Zealand) in 2020, Central Asia (Mongolia) in 2018, Southeast Asia (Thailand) in 2016, North America (Canada) in 2014, South America (Chile, Argentina) in 2012, South Africa (South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique) in 2010 and North Africa (Tunisia) in 2008. The current event will involve 22 teams from all over the world with a total of 60 riders. Others involved include; the GS Trophy marshals, media representatives, doctors, sponsors and a photo and film crew.

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is a team competition in which an international contingent of off-road enthusiasts compete against each other in various special tests. Not all of these involve just motorcycling: skills and teamwork are essential, too. Since competitors are together for a lot of the time, also spending the night in bivouacs, this is an adventure that promotes a sense of togetherness, too. People, cultures and motorcyclists from all over the world come together, and it is not uncommon for friendships to be made for life.