Esaote Official Partner of the Ducati Team in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship

Rome, February 14th, 2020 – Esaote, an Italian company among the world leaders in the field of medical diagnostic imaging systems, is the Ducati Team’s Official Partner for the 2020 season. The collaboration agreement between the two brands was signed today in Rome during the Esaote Global Sales & Marketing Meeting.



“The agreement with Ducati, which sees the Esaote brand alongside the Ducati Team in MotoGP, fills us with pride and positive emotions – said Franco Fontana CEO of Esaote -. Esaote and Ducati not only share a success story, but they are witnesses in the world of the ability to compete by focusing on technology, design and style, continuously innovating and improving their performance. Esaote is also ready for “its championship” where well-being and patient care are at the centre of the challenge “.



The co-branding agreement will develop and find its meeting points during the next season of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship starting from the first race in Qatar, on March 8th.



The Esaote logo will appear on the bikes of the official Ducati Team riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, in the Box and Hospitality areas. Promotional and communication actions will be carried out together with the riders and motorbikes of the Team.



“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Esaote, an Italian company that has achieved its success thanks to the innovation, technological skills and passion of its people” added Paolo Ciabatti, Sporting Director of Ducati Corse. “Esaote, although operating in a sector very different from ours, shares many common values with Ducati and has managed to emerge in its product sector by competing with the big world giants. We hope that this new partnership between our two companies will be a source of mutual satisfaction, both for the sporting results in the MotoGP championship and for the joint initiatives that we will develop together “.



About Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs about 1,150 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 80 countries in the world. Information on Esaote and its products is available at www.esaote.com