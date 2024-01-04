Aprilia Tuareg Experience returns in 2024 with season of new experiences and breathtaking landscapes

APRILIA, WITH THE TUAREG 660, OFFERS THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME FOR THOSE LOOKING TO EXPLORE THE WORLD OF ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLING, IN TWO AMAZING LOCATIONS
NEW YORK – 3 JANUARY 2023 – The Aprilia Tuareg Experience will return in 2024 with another season of new experiences and breathtaking landscapes. The North American tours of the global program will head to Baja California for the some of the world’s most celebrated ADV terrain on a six day tour, criss-crossing the upper peninsula starting from San Diego, while the second tour will traverse northern New Mexico into southern Colorado over three days, with an epic combination of technical dirt riding and limitless terrain of the southernmost Rocky Mountain range.
When you’re on a Tuareg 660, the sky’s the limit. Experience the incredible sense of freedom as you enjoy the journey, discover unexpected and wild trails, and relish the challenge of winding roads and stretches of asphalt that take you to new destinations. Every moment is an adventure to be savoured because the Tuareg 660 is more than a bike, which is why the Tuareg Experience exists. Customers can learn new techniques, and improve their performance as they push the Tuareg 660 to the limit and experience the thrills of off-road riding.
The Tuareg Experience celebrates, and accentuates, the joy and real potential of multi-day ADV riding, with a small group of passionate motorcyclists, who crave open road and new adventure, and with the Tuareg 660, helps push riders to a new level, with Italian performance and style.
The experience is a guided adventure which includes rental of an Aprilia Tuareg 660, as well as all meals and lodging. The tour will include a limited group participation of 10 participants, with an expectation of riding most of the day on each day, over a variety of technical roads and environments. Experienced motorcyclists, with intermediate capability of experience in dual-sport are encouraged to join.
Tuareg Experience – Baja California: February 16 – 23, 2024
Spanning 6 total days, the activity begins in San Diego, California in a loop that brings the tour on and off-road to Ensenada, San Felipe, LA Bay, Cataviña and back north for an unforgettable journey that celebrates the best mix of dirt, asphalt, sea salt and petrol. Join Aprilia crossing borders and terrain, on the best-in-class adventure middleweight.
Tuareg Experience – New Mexico: May 29 – June 2, 2024
Hundreds of miles of adventure that take you from desert flats to mountain tops, the activity begins in Taos, New Mexico, where the group will meet and set out on the tour, and over the next few days, into the Rockies, Pagosa Springs, and southern Colorado. The three solid days of riding will blend a perfection technical riding and intense vistas, not a moment short of adventure.
