Aprilia Tuareg Experience returns in 2024 with season of new experiences and breathtaking landscapes

When you’re on a Tuareg 660, the sky’s the limit. Experience the incredible sense of freedom as you enjoy the journey, discover unexpected and wild trails, and relish the challenge of winding roads and stretches of asphalt that take you to new destinations. Every moment is an adventure to be savoured because the Tuareg 660 is more than a bike, which is why the Tuareg Experience exists. Customers can learn new techniques, and improve their performance as they push the Tuareg 660 to the limit and experience the thrills of off-road riding. The Tuareg Experience celebrates, and accentuates, the joy and real potential of multi-day ADV riding, with a small group of passionate motorcyclists, who crave open road and new adventure, and with the Tuareg 660, helps push riders to a new level, with Italian performance and style.