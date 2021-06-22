BRANDON ROBINSON AND JARED MEES SPLIT WINS AT OKLAHOMA CITY DOUBLEHEADER

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (June 18/19, 2021) – Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by KICKER, continued its 2021 American Flat Track season with wins at this weekend’s doubleheader at Oklahoma City Mile I and II. Brandon Robinson took first place in Friday night’s Mile I, while Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees won Mile II on Saturday night.

Robinson was sidelined for the past three weeks, after an injury at Joliet back on May 29. Nursing a bad knee, Robinson dealt with the rough conditions at the Remington Park venue while holding his own. A hot Briar Bauman finished in second place, after back-to-back event wins in Fort Worth and Joliet.

Friday night’s victory marked Robinson’s second of the 2021 AFT season, his first coming at the Volusia Half-Mile I event in March. Robinson’s Wrecking Crew teammate Jared Mees also made the podium on Friday, finishing third.

With a third place finish last month in Chicago and in Friday night’s event, Mees came into Saturday with a chip on his shoulder. Mees ended up on top of the Mile II event, winning his second race of the season. This win was Mess’ 4th career victory in 5 appearances in Oklahoma City.

The multi-time Grand National Champion Mees got off to a great start from the opening lap and never looked back. Friday’s victor, Robinson, got a great feel for the track but didn’t get a good starting position. Again, Robinson found himself battling the pack and ultimately clawed his way to a second place finish, ahead of Briar Bauman.

Through seven races, Robinson, Mees, and Bauman all have two wins a piece. With second and third place finishes in Oklahoma City, Bauman is still atop of the leaderboard with 114 points. Two points separate Robinson and Mees, who have 107 and 105, respectively. Jarod Vanderkooi, who made consecutive fourth place finishes this weekend, also sits in fourth with 93 points.

