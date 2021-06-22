Awesome race at Silver Mountain Extreme AMA West Extreme Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker finished fourth overall at Sunday’s Silver Mountain Extreme, Round 4 of the AMA West Extreme Championship. Taking place in Kellogg, Idaho, Haaker put on an impressive showing in front of a “hometown” crowd as he continues to fight for his first victory of the 2021 extreme season.

On Sunday, Haaker put himself into a favorable position off the start as he claimed the holeshot and early lead in the four-hour race. He engaged in the top-five battle all race long, settling into a comfortable fourth about halfway through. Despite a push to make his way into the podium battle late in the race, Haaker ultimately came away with fourth overall on the day.

“It was an awesome race and it felt good to ride 30 minutes from home with friends and family on-site cheering me on,” Haaker said. “I had a great start with the hole shot, which was a nice change! Midway through, I found myself in fourth all alone and I kept it clean while pushing hard to catch the top three. I came up short for the podium but I was happy with my riding. There is always room for improvement and I will keep pushing to get there!”

Next: Tough like RORR – July 3-4 – Tamaqua, Pennsylvania

Overall Pro Results – Silver Mountain Extreme

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Mario Roman, Sherco

3. Cody Webb, Sherco

4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Teodor Kabakchiev, Husqvarna