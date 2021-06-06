Breezy but warm provided good Catalan MotoGP conditions

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 5.

Grid position for Catalan GP:

Joan Mir: 10th – 1’39.431

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir took to the track in FP3 as the solo representative for the Hamamatsu brand on qualifying day following Alex Rins’ early exit from the weekend.

The Mallorcan wasted no time in getting down to work, trying to gauge the feeling of the GSX-RR around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With lap times coming down, Mir knew he would need to set some quick laps to secure a place in Q2, and he put together a string of fast times, maintaining a crucial Top 10 spot with ninth.

A breezy but warm FP4 provided good conditions for testing the tyre options available, with the majority of the field, including Mir, experimenting with the harder option rear. Mir gradually built up his pace, finishing the session with a solid fifth place.

The intense Q2 session saw lots of improvements, and despite setting a lap good enough for the front row early on, he slipped to 10th at the flag. However, he is confident with his race pace and is aiming high in Sunday’s race.

Joan Mir:

“Today was pretty good, I’m slightly disappointed with my qualifying as always – this is an area where we still have to improve. Sometimes we have some problems which prevents me from showing my potential and I get frustrated, but today I felt good with the bike, we found some useful things, and I think tomorrow I can have a good race and I’m happy to be riding in front of the fans again. Tyre management will be very important here, so that will be one of our main focuses.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This morning Joan did a good recovery after yesterday and he was able to go straight to Q2. We were expecting a little bit more in terms of the grid position, but 10th place isn’t bad and we know we can do good things from there. Joan feels confident, he has nice pace, and we’re looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

GRAN PREMI MONSTER ENERGY DE CATALUNYA – Qualifying Classification:

1. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:38.853

2. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:38.890 +0.037

3. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 01:39.049 +0.196

4. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.099 +0.246

5. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:39.109 +0.256

6. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:39.157 +0.304

7. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:39.218 +0.365

8. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.343 +0.490

9. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:39.359 +0.506

10. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:39.431 +0.578

11. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:39.605 +0.752

12. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 01:41.791 +2.938

13. M. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:39.181 – Q1

14. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:39.347 – Q1

15. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 01:39.532 – Q1

16. I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.567 – Q1

17. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 01:39.590 – Q1

18. D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.744 – Q1

19. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 01:39.942 – Q1

20. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:40.009 – Q1

21. L. SAVADORI – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:40.158 – Q1