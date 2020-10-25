Cameron Beaubier Flawless at MotoAmerica Season Finale

Fresh off of securing his fifth MotoAmerica Superbike title, Beaubier hit the ground running, securing his seventh pole position in Friday’s afternoon qualifying session. When the lights went out, the Californian got off to a great start and grabbed the holeshot. He then went on to build a healthy gap, crossing the line over 10-seconds ahead of the competition for his 14th win this season.

Gagne also showed speed early, topping Friday’s practice session and lining up alongside his teammate on the front row of the grid. At the start, he slotted in behind Beaubier and was holding down second. Five laps into the race, the battle for second heated up. Gagne was able to hold off the competition for a while but was eventually passed in Turn 2 after going a bit wide. Around the halfway mark, he was able to reclaim the runner-up position after the rider ahead crashed out of the race. Unfortunately for Gagne, a technical issue made it difficult to hold off subsequent challengers and he was shuffled back to fourth in the final laps of the race.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team return to action for Sunday’s doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca looking to finish the 2020 MotoAmerica season on a high note.