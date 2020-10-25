Yamaha releases Cameron Beaubier from MotoAmerica Contract

Cameron Beaubier

“I am so thankful for all of the great years that I’ve had with Yamaha. It’s been an amazing journey. Tom (Halverson) and Keith (McCarty) took a chance on me when I was just a young kid coming back from Europe. It’s pretty crazy just how fast it’s gone by, these last nine years. We’re so focused every weekend to win races and be the fastest guy on the track at all times, but when you just sit back and think about all the great moments, it is pretty special. I’m really excited to go over and start this new chapter in my career in the MotoGP paddock with American Racing, but I’m also bummed to leave the family we’ve created here. I’ve had great role models, on and off the track, with everyone at Yamaha. It really is a family to me. I’ll definitely cherish these moments for sure.”