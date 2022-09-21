Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts 2022 WorldSBK season this weekend

Barcelona. BMW Motorrad Motorsport travels to Spain for the next race weekend in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts round eight of the 2022 season this weekend (23rd to 25th September). After a long summer break, four race events will now be held in a fortnightly cycle in September and October.

In August, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team went testing at Barcelona with the four BMW Motorrad factory riders Scott Redding (GBR), Michael van der Mark (NED), Loris Baz (FRA) and Eugene Laverty (IRL). The purpose of the test was to prepare the BMW M 1000 RR for the second half of the season, and the findings could prove to be particularly valuable at the same circuit this weekend.

Quotes ahead of the Barcelona round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “The results of the last race weekend at Magny-Cours, where Scott finished runner-up to claim the best result of the season so far and Loris was also in contention for a place on the podium, have given us a boost ahead of the coming rounds. After the long break, the action now comes thick and fast, and it was important to get the second half of the season off to a positive start. Barcelona has a totally different character. During the test there in August, we were able to work intensively with both teams and all four riders. We will now build on this basis in the free practice sessions. The goal is to confirm the progress we have made at Barcelona.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “Barcelona is probably going to be one of those circuits on the race calendar that is harder for me but that does not mean we still can’t fight for good positions. It’s a good circuit for us to work on the development of the bike as well so we will probably test a few things. For the weekend, the weather is looking a bit 50/50 for rain or dry so we need to also get some more laps in the rain with the BMW M 1000 RR. We made a step forward at Magny-Cours but we need to make more steps at Barcelona. I’m excited to be back racing again; I had a few days resting, so I am looking forward to it.”

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “I am obviously really happy to be back racing again this weekend. Magny-Cours was a bit like we had expected but unfortunately I made this big mistake in race two. Barcelona is a different track. I feel a lot better physically again. We have tested there in the summer break and it was a good test back then but I was not that fit then so I expect a different weekend. I hope we can fight for the top ten again this weekend but still we need to remember that we have lost half of the season so we cannot expect everything from it, but of course I will try everything to be as fast as possible and my goal is to be in the top ten again. The weather might be a bit unpredictable but I am ready and most of all I am really happy to be back racing.”

Loris Baz, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “After a long break it is cool to start racing every two weeks again. Magny-Cours showed we found a great setup base with the new package. It was really fantastic to fight for the podium in race one and I’m getting more and more confident every race. Yet, Barcelona will be totally different, we know how poor the grip level is there and it’s a big challenge for tyre wear. We did lot of work at the test there and I’m sure we can find some more things on Friday. It will also be important for me to make a step up in the Superpole to be closer to the front from the first lap onwards.”

Eugene Laverty, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “We enjoyed a good test at Catalunya during the summer break and so I’m looking forward to the race weekend. The Catalunya asphalt is very slippery which makes for interesting races. When the others lose rear grip, I find myself more on a par with them, therefore I hope to be more competitive than in recent races. The BMW M 1000 RR engine is very strong along the one kilometre long straight as well, so it’s nice to have that little something extra in the pocket during battle.”