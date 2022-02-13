Come out swinging in Minneapolis 2022 AMA Supercross Championship

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin captured a top-five finish at Saturday’s Anaheim SX, serving as Round 6 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship. Returning to Angel Stadium for the third time in six weeks, it was a battle for riders to excel in the unforgiving track conditions but Musquin kept a steady pace to score his second-best finish of the season in fifth.

With a third-place start in 450SX Heat 1, the Frenchmen raced in third for the first five laps before making the pass into second on lap six. He rode strong aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to match a season-best heat-race finish in second.

In the Main Event, Musquin wasted no time getting into podium contention as he moved into third on the opening lap. Keeping the lead battle within striking distance ahead, Musquin rode a fast pace in the early laps but he got caught up with a lapped rider and went down in the sand section, causing him to drop back to seventh on lap 12. He fought his way back into the top-five battle midway through the race and he continued to charge forward, making the pass for fifth with two laps to go. He finished strong in the final two laps to secure a top-five finish in Anaheim.

Marvin Musquin: “I felt like I was right there all day – the speed was good and the feeling was good. In the Main, I got a decent start and put myself in a great position in third behind Tomac. Unfortunately, I went into the inside and hit a lapper and went down and lost a lot of ground. I’m really happy with the way that I fought and rode but without the mistake it would have been a podium tonight. It hurts a little but we have to look at the positive, which was the speed and the fight I had.”

Defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb grabbed a top-five start in 450SX Heat 1 and he made his way into fourth a few laps in. He battled back-and-forth in the last two laps to ultimately secure a fifth-place transfer. In the Main Event, Webb had a good jump but he got shuffled into seventh on the opening lap. He fought inside the top-10 for the entire race, coming away with an eighth-place finish on the night.

Cooper Webb: “It wasn’t the best night, I’m still struggling with some stuff, but we charged hard all day. I got a decent start in the main and kind of got shuffled back. It’s not where we want to be by any means but I rode to the best of my ability tonight with what I’ve got, so we’ll go to Minneapolis and see if we can turn it around.”

Aaron Plessinger had a great start in 450SX Heat 2, charging his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into second place early on. Pressuring the leader, Plessinger rode a strong and steady pace to finish second in the heat. In the Main Event, Plessinger got a mid-pack start and he made his way into ninth on the opening lap. He maintained that same position throughout the race, finishing ninth.

Aaron Plessinger: “I was feeling really good for tonight. I actually qualified the best I have this year and I rode well in the heat race, ended up second. In the main, I was feeling really good and confident but I just got out there and didn’t ride like myself – I made a lot of mistakes and just didn’t execute. I need to be better. I’m going to work on it this week and come out swinging in Minneapolis.”

Next Race: February 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim SX

1. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22 laps

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, +03.481

3. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, +09.630

OTHER KTM

5. Marvin Musquin (FRA), KTM

8. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM

9. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

13. Max Anstie (GBR), KTM

14. Shane McElrath (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2022 after 6 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 134 points

2. Jason Anderson, 122

3. Chase Sexton, 116

OTHER KTM

6. Cooper Webb, 103

7. Marvin Musquin, 98

10. Aaron Plessinger, 81

12. Shane McElrath, 59

13. Max Anstie, 54

18. Joey Savatgy, 27