CRAIG DELONG SECURES A PODIUM FINISH AT THE CAMP COKER BULLET GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong kept his XC2 250 Pro class podium streak alive on Sunday with a third-place finish at Round 5 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Society Hill, South Carolina.
DeLong got off to a mid-pack start aboard his FC 250 and he quickly worked his way into the top-five on the opening lap. He continued to charge early on as he moved into third on lap two and he diced back-and-forth for the final podium position for the remainder of the race. With two laps to go, he solidified the third-place position and he held strong to secure his fifth podium appearance of the season.
“I was pretty much in the second through fourth-place battle all day and I got a little lucky there at the end with Ryder destroying a wheel,” DeLong said. “It was a good day getting on the podium but I’m not happy with how I rode and how I managed the race, so I’ll just come back stronger at the next one.”
Next Event: TBA
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results
XC2 250 Pro Class 1. Jonathan Girroir (KTM) 2. Mike Witkowski (YAM) 3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team
XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings 1. Jonathan Girroir, 128 points 2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 123 points 3. Mike Witkowski, 122 points
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 31, 2019) – Following a short layoff to rest and reload, American Flat Track is set to kick off an intense six-week, eight-event run starting with this weekend’s Buffalo Chip TT presented by Indian Motorcycle in […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – June 30. Alex Rins: P19 – 1’22.642 +1.043 (combined) Andrea Iannone: P24 – 1’23.299 +1.700 (combined) The Sachsenring circuit in Germany welcomed Team SUZUKI ECSTAR with a tough day, […]