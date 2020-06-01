CRAIG DELONG SECURES A PODIUM FINISH AT THE CAMP COKER BULLET GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong kept his XC2 250 Pro class podium streak alive on Sunday with a third-place finish at Round 5 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Society Hill, South Carolina.

DeLong got off to a mid-pack start aboard his FC 250 and he quickly worked his way into the top-five on the opening lap. He continued to charge early on as he moved into third on lap two and he diced back-and-forth for the final podium position for the remainder of the race. With two laps to go, he solidified the third-place position and he held strong to secure his fifth podium appearance of the season.

DeLong said. "It was a good day getting on the podium but I'm not happy with how I rode and how I managed the race, so I'll just come back stronger at the next one." "I was pretty much in the second through fourth-place battle all day and I got a little lucky there at the end with Ryder destroying a wheel,"

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class

1. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

2. Mike Witkowski (YAM)

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

1. Jonathan Girroir, 128 points

2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 123 points

3. Mike Witkowski, 122 points