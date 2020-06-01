Honda UK Back to Work package offering up to 0% APR and £1,000 savings

Honda UK Motorcycles promotes socially-distanced transport with launch of Back to Work package offering up to £1,000 savings

Back to Work scheme champions socially-distanced transport

Adventure, Super Sport, Street & Scooter ranges get Back to Work boost worth £200 to £1,000

Package saving on UK’s best-selling PTW, the PCX125, equivalent in value to CBT and riding kit

0% finance available on select 125s scooters and motorcycles

#UnlockYourFreedom supporting new MCIA initiative to attract more people on to scooters/motorcycles and away from using public transport

Honda UK Motorcycles has revealed a range of Back to Work packages as PTWs (Powered Two Wheelers) become the ideal mode of transport under social distancing conditions.

In response to government guidelines for the public to travel whilst adhering to the social distancing rules and avoid public transport for commuting, Honda has revealed the Back to Work scheme. Offering even more affordable packages on a raft of models, people can return to work socially-distanced, and cost-effectively too, on a Honda motorcycle that will benefit both new and existing riders.

The Back to Work package savings can be used towards the cost of the bike, riding gear, accessories and a CBT course.

1100cc – turn commuting into an adventure

Seasoned bikers and those looking to step-up onto a flagship adventure motorcycle can realise CRF1100L Africa Twin ownership more affordably than ever before, with a £1,000 saving amounting to smaller monthly payments over 3 years. The Africa Twin Adventure Sports can also see you Back to Work, with improved finance packages, sporting cutting-edge technology such as adjustable electronic suspension, a Dual Clutch Transmission and an expansive rider aids suite.

Representative Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Back to Work Bonus Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CRF1100L Africa Twin 20YM £13,049.00 £2,856.34 £1,000.00 £9,192.66 £128.00 £5,913.10 £5,923.10 £14,387.44 5.9% 4,000 £0.07 CRF1100L Africa Twin DCT 20YM £13,949.00 £3,470.94 £1,000.00 £9,478.06 £128.00 £6,253.08 £6,263.08 £15,342.02 5.9% 4,000 £0.07

750cc – Commute clever

Elsewhere, the innovatively packaged and fuel-sipping NC750X (manual or DCT) is offered with £750 off. Returning over 80mpg (WMTC mode), overall running costs won’t stretch far beyond the monthly PCP payments over the finance period.

Representative Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Customer Saving Back to Work Bonus Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge NC750X ABS 19YM £7,099.00 £1,013.83 £500.00 £250.00 £5,335.17 £90.00 £2,943.67 £2,953.67 £7,957.50 6.9% 4,000 £0.03 NC750X ABS 20YM £7,249.00 £1,163.79 £500.00 £250.00 £5,335.21 £90.00 £2,943.67 £2,953.67 £8,107.46 6.9% 4,000 £0.03 NC750X ABS DCT 19YM £7,799.00 £1,187.81 £500.00 £250.00 £5,861.19 £100.00 £3,188.89 £3,198.89 £8,736.70 6.9% 4,000 £0.03 NC750X ABS DCT 20YM £7,949.00 £1,337.81 £500.00 £250.00 £5,861.19 £100.00 £3,188.89 £3,198.89 £8,886.70 6.9% 4,000 £0.03

500cc – Commute with style and substance

Middleweight models are included in the Back to Work scheme with £500 off. As a result, less experienced and A2-licensed riders can also commute clean – in both senses of the word – socially distanced and conscious of the environment, too. The 47hp, Euro 5 compliant engine powering the CB500X, CBR500R, CB500F emits just 80 g/km CO2, some 40g/km less than the average passenger car registered in the EU in 2018 according to the European Environment Agency.

Better yet for buyers of the CBR500R, a £149 outlay secures almost £800 worth of maintenance and accessories in the shape of three services and a seat cowl to enhance the model’s the Fireblade-inspired aesthetics.

Proving function and form are not mutually exclusive, the Rebel combines custom styling with a low seat height of 690mm, making flat-footing a sure thing in urban commuting. 2019 and 2020 models can be ridden away from dealer forecourts with £500 off. For this year, the Rebel earned a series of upgrades comprising a sharpened aesthetic and a new exhaust system.

Representative Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Back to Work Bonus Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CB500F ABS 19YM £5,599.00 £981.86 £500.00 £4,117.14 £70.00 £2,249.85 £2,259.85 £6,261.71 6.9% 4,000 £0.02 CB500X ABS 19YM £6,199.00 £1,005.12 £500.00 £4,693.88 £85.00 £2,357.69 £2,367.69 £6,932.81 6.9% 4,000 £0.02 CMX500 Rebel 20YM £5,799.00 £524.54 £500.00 £4,774.46 £89.00 £2,296.80 £2,306.80 £6,535.34 6.9% 4,000 £0.03 CMX500 Rebel 19YM £5,799.00 £524.54 £500.00 £4,774.46 £89.00 £2,296.80 £2,306.80 £6,535.34 6.9% 4,000 £0.03 CBR500R ABS 19YM £6,149.00 £972.94 £500.00 £4,676.06 £80.00 £2,535.31 £2,545.31 £6,898.25 6.9% 4,000 £0.03

125cc – commute socially safe and cost-effectively

A £200 saving, offered on six 125 models – scooters and geared – can cover the costs of a CBT and riding gear. Offering socially distanced transport, 125s drive home the cost and time advantages typically associated with two-wheeled transport.

Via the Honda School of Motorcycling, which operates 50 branches nationwide, riders in-waiting can complete a CBT under the quality instruction of approved trainers, handpicked to deliver the highest quality tuition on a Honda motorcycle. Find your nearest school, here: https://justride.honda.co.uk/school-of-motorcycling

64% of motorcycle riders in an MCIA survey (2018) said ‘saving time’ was a reason to ride 46% said they did it to ‘save money’. All 125s included in the scheme return over 130mpg (WMTC mode).

2019’s best-selling PTW in the UK, the PCX125 sit-in scooter, is now available with £200 off. Nearly 3,000 buyers in 2019 leant on its reputation for excellent build quality, cost-effectiveness and practicality.

Bringing a classic, single-headlight design to geared 125s is the CB125R. Looking every-bit the grown-up motorcycle, there are few better ways to start your riding career, especially with £200 off. Sharing similar underpinnings but placing the emphasis on value is the CBF125. The default choice for many, it delivers reliability and usability at great value with £200 off and 0% finance over 2 years.

Revitalized Honda icons, the Monkey and Super Cub C125 offer retro cool under the Back to Work package. Mixing throwback styling with modern technology, the pair are right on-retro-trend, but at no great cost with 0% finance over 2 years and £200 off. The same terms apply to the MSX125.

Representative Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Back to Work Bonus Amount of Credit 24 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CB125F 18YM £2,899.00 £58.04 £200.00 £2,640.96 £58.00 £1,248.91 £1,248.91 £2,899.00 0.0% 4,000 £0.01 Z125 Monkey £3,749.00 £72.96 £200.00 £3,476.04 £73.00 £1,723.95 £1,723.95 £3,749.00 0.0% 4,000 £0.02 CUB 125 £3,449.00 £73.19 £200.00 £3,175.81 £73.00 £1,423.91 £1,423.91 £3,449.00 0.0% 4,000 £0.02 MSX125 18YM £3,449.00 £81.00 £200.00 £3,368.00 £81.00 £1,423.97 £1,423.97 £3,449.00 0.0% 4,000 £0.01 PCX125 19YM £2,999.00 £339.39 £200.00 £2,459.61 £50.00 £1,011.97 £1,021.97 £3,361.36 6.9% 4,000 £0.02 CB125R 18YM £4,049.00 £298.81 £200.00 £3,550.19 £70.00 £1,555.14 £1,565.14 £4,583.95 6.9% 4,000 £0.01

*Terms & Conditions

Back to Work Bonus Term and Conditions: Customer saving offers available on eligible models between 01 June 2020 – 03 August 2020 at participating Honda dealers only and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion. Saving amounts vary per model. Subject to availability. For full offer details and terms and conditions please visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

CRF1100L Africa Twin

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CRF1100L Africa Twin 20YM (Exc Plus Models) orders from 1 April 2020 to 3 August 2020 and registered by 3 August 2020. Subject to model and colour availability. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 5.9% PCP. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Financial Services Register number 312541.

NC750X

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail NC750X ABS 19YM & 20YM (all variants) orders from 1 April 2020 to 3 August 2020 and registered by 3 August 2020. Subject to model and colour availability. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement. There are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Financial Services Register number 312541.

CB500F, CB500X, CBR500R and CMX500 Rebel

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CB500F ABS 19YM/ CB500X 19YM/ CMX500 Rebel 19YM & 20YM/ CBR500R 19YM (all variants) orders from 1 April 2020 to 3 August 2020 and registered by 3 August 2020. Subject to model and colour availability. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Financial Services Register number 312541.

CB125F, Super Cub C125, MSX125, Monkey

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CB125F/Cub 125/ MSX 125/ Z125 Monkey (All Variants) orders from 1 April 2020 to 3 August 2020 and registered by 3 August 2020. Subject to model and colour availability. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 2 years 0.0% PCP. Excess mileage rate applies. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Financial Services Register number 312541.

PXC125, CB125R

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail PCX 125/ CB125R (All Variants) orders from 1 April 2020 to 3 August 2020 and registered by 3 August 2020. Subject to model and colour availability. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Financial Services Register number 312541.