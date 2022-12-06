FIM WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: 333 NOW PART OF ORANGE COLLECTION

Last weekend’s 2022 FIM Awards in San Marino capped another rewarding racing year for KTM as the company picked up six gold plates at the glitzy annual event. With 2022 firmly in the mirrors and the entry to 2023 fast-approaching, KTM were able to celebrate their achievements that hoisted their tally of FIM world titles to a magnificent 333.

Outstanding 2022 racers included Tom Vialle (FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion), Manuel Lettenbichler (FIM Hard Enduro World Champion), Gerard Bailo (FIM Flat Track World Champion) and Augusto Fernandez™ (FIM Moto2 World Champion) as KTM swept to success in a diverse spread of disciplines. The brand was also honored with two Manufacturers’ titles in the FIM EnduroGP and FIM Enduro2 World Championships; the latter earnt thanks to the skills of Josep Garcia, who was victorious at the FIM International Six Days Enduro in France.

Always READY TO RACE, KTM popped the corks on Grand Prix and major race podiums from the beginning of 2022 right to the finale. The range of achievements included Rally, Supercross, Motocross, Enduro, Flat Track and, of course, MotoGP™ where Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder helped Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to rise to 2nd place in the Teams’ standings and ensured that KTM have won a Grand Prix in arguably the world’s most visible series for the last three years in a row, despite being on the MotoGP grid for six seasons.