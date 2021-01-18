Dakar Rally Debuts X-raid Yamaha YXZ1000R Prototype

|The X-raid Yamaha Racing Rally Supported Team enjoyed a successful conclusion to the 2021 Dakar Rally, where they debuted the all-new Yamaha YXZ1000R prototype. The all-female duo of Camelia Liparoti and Annett Fischer claimed a sensational second place in the T3.1 class for lightweight prototypes, while the Swedish pairing of Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist impressed with strong stage results.
Liparoti and Fischer showed great consistency and patience at this year’s Dakar. This allowed them to steer clear of major problems, as they focussed on getting the X-raid Yamaha YXZ1000R to the finish line in Jeddah. Like many other competitors, they struggled with the difficult navigation and the stony sections, which really tested the tyres. However, as the opposition lost a lot of time due to major problems, they worked their way up the class standings and into second place. Liparoti and Fischer also won the women’s competition.
Not only was the car new to Ekström and Bergkvist, but also the Dakar as a whole. However, they soon found their feet and achieved some impressive stage results. Unfortunately, they suffered damage on stage seven and were forced to retire from the leg. They re-joined the rally on day nine within the “Dakar Experience”.
Camelia Liparoti: Yamaha YXZ1000R #391
“I am so happy that we have made it. I think we drove a clever race. We looked after the car and didn’t go the wrong way very often. Unfortunately, the flat tyres cost us time. However, patience and intelligent racing paid off in the end. The X-raid Yamaha was super, and we made it through the Dakar without any major issues. The first real test in competitive conditions has been a success.”
