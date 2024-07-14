Marc Vich Wins Rain-Interrupted Race 1 at Donington Park

Title contender Marc Vich took a vital victory in Race 1 of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, despite a red flag and restart due to weather conditions. The Spaniard was joined on the podium by Poland’s Dawid Nowak and Italy’s Alessandro Di Persio.

The rider from Mallorca got a good launch from his second-place grid spot, slotting into an early lead in the 10-lap race and attempting to pull a gap on his rivals. As the pack closed in rain started to fall in several sectors of the four-kilometre track and the decision was taken to throw the red flag after just three laps. At this point Vich was leading, followed by Eduardo Burr, Di Persio and Nowak – the four riders separated by just eight tenths of a second.

After the switch from slick tyres to full wets it was time for a shortened five-lap dash. Vich once again shot to the front of the field, but with a patchy track it was no easy task to hold off his fellow competitors. Di Persio and Nowak were quick to surround him, staying close through every twist and turn of the tricky British track. Meanwhile Burr and championship leader Gonzalo Sanchez fought to keep themselves in contention too. As has been the case for most R3 World Cup races this season, the podium came down to the last corners, the experience of Vich and Nowak versus the ambition of the rookie, Di Persio. Incredibly, the trio crossed the line covered by just +0.164.

Burr and Sanchez completed the Top 5.

Marc Vich: “The race was difficult because we had a red flag for the rain and we all switched to wet tyres, but then the track started to dry very quickly so it was tricky with the grip. Finally, I managed everything well, I kept pushing for this victory and I’m feeling so happy. Tomorrow I would like to pull a gap, but in this class it’s so hard! I hope it will be dry and I’ll try for another top result.”