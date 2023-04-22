Ducati aces take it all on Saturday at WorldSBK Pirelli Dutch Round

|
|In Assen Bautista continues his trend of wins choosing the SCX B0800 development rear and the SC1 front; yet another victory for Bulega in WorldSSP with Svoboda the first race winner of the year in WorldSSP300
|The tracks and weather conditions change, but Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) continues to set the pace of the FIM World Superbike Championship. On Saturday in Assen, despite a penalty that cost him pole position, the Spaniard was still able to take home Race 1 ahead of his closest rivals, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Double satisfaction in the Ducati camp thanks to the third win of the season, after his Australian brace, for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team). In the first WorldSSP300 race of the year, the win went to Petr Svoboda with Kawasaki, the first victory by a rider from the Czech Republic.
On the tyre front, with rather low air and asphalt temperatures, in the premier class, the SCX development tyre in B0800 compound (SCX-A) proved to offer something more compared with the standard model. In WorldSSP, all the solutions brought by Pirelli demonstrated outstanding versatility.
In these conditions, the SCX development tyre performed better than the standard model
“Compared with the first two rounds, we knew that here in Assen we would find significantly lower temperatures so we chose the tyres to bring bearing this aspect in mind. In these conditions, today in WorldSSP the SCX B0800 development tyre proved to have something more in terms of performance compared to the standard SCX. Besides being useful information, this is also a source of satisfaction for us since we have been moving forward on developing this alternative solution to the standard range for over a year. At the front, as always, choices are highly subjective and the fact that the riders on the grid split their preferences equally between the SC1 and SC2 is yet another demonstration of this. As for the test in the WorldSSP category of the front 125/70 size, it is still too early to make a statement. It will take a few rounds for the riders to get to know it well. In the 300 class, on the other hand, still keeping the low temperatures in mind, providing the riders with the SC2 rear certainly proved to be the right choice.”