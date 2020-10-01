Ducati aims to reduce the gap with Kawasaki WorldSBK leader Jonathan Rea

The seventh round of the 2020 WorldSBK season will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France.



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team arrived yesterday at Magny-Cours to prepare for the Pirelli French Round which, according to the weather forecast, could be largely characterized by rain.



Scott Redding will get on track on Friday morning for the first free practice session with the aim to reduce the gap (51 points) with the WorldSBK leader Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki).



After the stunning first win of the season obtained ten days ago in Barcelona, Chaz Davies will try to confirm his extremely positive momentum to both consolidate his third place in the riders’ standings and contribute to the chase for the team standings as the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is second (427 points) only 8 points behind the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It’s a good time for us and after the precious results obtained in Barcelona, we want to continue in this direction. During the Montmelò weekend the feeling with the bike was really solid. If the feeling with the front end was positive in the previous races already, I think that we have also been able to fix the feeling with the rear. We will give our best in Magny-Cours even if we don’t know in which weather conditions we will race”.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I don’t know very well the Magny-Cours circuit where I have never competed in my career. However, it seems a very interesting circuit and also suitable for the Ducati Panigale V4 R and this could be a good starting point. I really like to race on new circuits and I’m very motivated. We will find unpredictable weather conditions and this will make the weekend even more exciting. I know the team is already working and I can’t wait to get back on track”.