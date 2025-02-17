Ducati Lenovo Team closes the pre-season at Buriram among the fastest guys

The last stage of the approach to the first GP of the 2025 season (Thailand, February 28th – March 2nd) is over for the Ducati Lenovo Team on the track, in the last two days, at the Chang International Circuit at Buriram. A demanding schedule, to solve the last doubts about the technical choices for the next two years, with an overall positive balance and good performances by Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia (respectively in P1 and P5 in the standings).

Very fast since the Day 1, Marc further improves his lap time already in the morning session (36 laps today) and signs a good 1.28.855.

More complicated test but closed with a positive sign, with a best lap time of 1.29.378 and 42 laps today, instead for Pecco. After a first day in which he was forced into the pits due to some technical issues, he is ready to be among the protagonists.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team ) – 1º

“The most important thing is to have completed the very long to do list we had at the beginning of these five days of testing. I’m happy, I have the confidence I wanted on the bike and we worked hard and well with the whole Team. We still need to sort out a couple of things, but I’m satisfied and can’t wait to get back here for the race. The goal was to have a balanced bike, we succeeded and this is the reason that pushed us to make some conservative technical decisions. I did a long run simulation and we are competitive even after 23 laps done at 3pm in the afternoon heat”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º

“I’m happy, we were able to change direction after a complicated day. We have worked hard and only made progresses. The balance is positive, we are sure of our decisions on the technical side I mean and we are ready for the race. At the end I tried the time attack again, it wasn’t perfect, but that’s okay. I did several laps at 1.30 with used tires and, despite the drop, the times were competitive. I have perfected the set-up for the GP, I can’t wait, we are confident and the Team has worked really well”.

Davide Barana (Ducati Corse Technical Director)

“We are satisfied with the performance both on the time attack and the race simulations seen at Sepang and here at Buriram. A very challenging 5 days of testing: we had a lot of material to test, but starting from an extremely competitive base, we preferred to adopt a prudent approach. I have to say that both riders gave very precise feedbacks, this helped us a lot in setting the bikes for the first race and decide which upgrades to postpone instead”.