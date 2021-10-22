Chilly temperatures and heavy rain dominating day one MotoGP Made in Italy

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 22.

Joan Mir: 11th – 1’42.842 (+ 1.537)

Alex Rins: 15th – 1’42.944 (+ 1.639)

Team Suzuki Ecstar made a welcome return to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli to kick off the 16th round of the season. Conditions were somewhat different to last month’s visit, however, with chilly temperatures and heavy rain dominating day one.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins opted for a tentative start to FP1, taking the time to get a feel for conditions as several sections of the track were waterlogged. The pair stayed out for long runs though and were able to build their confidence and improve their set-up. This work resulted in Mir finishing 10th and Rins 16th.

In the afternoon the rain had subsided but the track remained very wet, with no chance of a switch to slick tyres. Although the riders were able to try the medium-soft combination as the temperature around Misano rose a little. Mir and Rins both did well to improve, and with around 15 minutes left in the session they were both well inside the Top 10. Despite the progress made, the GSX-RR duo slipped to 11th and 15th on combined at the end of FP2.

Joan Mir:

“My feeling in the wet was OK in both sessions, and I felt quite competitive. It was interesting because I actually felt better when the track was at its wettest. When it started to get a little bit drier I didn’t feel as good, so we need to improve in those conditions. I had the speed during FP2 but then on my final exit I didn’t feel great with the track being drier and I couldn’t go faster. I’m a bit frustrated not to get provisional passage to Q2 by being in the Top 10 today, but I’m still quite close to the Top 10, so I’m not too concerned. I know that I have more potential, so it’s just a question of finding better grip in the dry.”

Alex Rins:

“Unfortunately I’m outside the Top 10, which is a bit strange because I felt much better in FP2 with the used rear tyre, I felt more confident than in the morning. But as the track dried I found that the grip level wasn’t as good, and then I couldn’t improve my time. We collected a lot of information from the race here last month, and also from the test, and hopefully we can implement some of that if the conditions improve. I managed to try some laps with different tyres today so that was useful.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“After the Misano test last month we found some improvements and we were looking forward to trying them here, but unfortunately this first day has been wet and we couldn’t do it. Our pace in these difficult conditions actually wasn’t too bad though, so we’re feeling optimistic. In the end Joan and Alex missed out on the Top 10 today, so we need to find something more tomorrow.”

GP NOLAN DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA – Combined Classification after DAY 1:

1. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:41.305

2. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 01:42.232 – +0.927

3. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:42.291 – +0.986

4. I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:42.576 – +1.271

5. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:42.591 – +1.286

6. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 01:42.601 – +1.296

7. L. SAVADORI – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:42.615 – +1.310

8. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:42.669 -+1.364

9. D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:42.775 – +1.470

10. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 01:42.809 – +1.504

11. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:42.842 – +1.537

12. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 01:42.842 – +1.537

13. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:42.879 – +1.574

14. M. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:42.883 – +1.578

15. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:42.944 – +1.639

16. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:43.097 – +1.792

17. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:43.237 – +1.932

18. M. PIRRO – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:43.413 – +2.108

19. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 01:43.470 – +2.165

20. F. MORBIDELLI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:43.585 – +2.280

21. M. VIÑALES – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:43.679 – +2.374

22. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:43.789 – +2.484

23. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:44.075 – +2.770

24. A. DOVIZIOSO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:44.643 – +3.338