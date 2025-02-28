Ducati North America Announces DRE Travel Adventures

Ducati North America will partner with Malcolm Smith Adventures for the exclusive DRE Baja Tour

7-day, 1,400 Mile riding experience led by Alexander Smith, dedicated to Multistrada and DesertX clients

Sunnyvale, Calif., February 27, 2024 — Since 2003, Ducati has hosted Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Racetrack academies at world-class racetracks worldwide, hosting over 28,000 motorcyclists worldwide to enhance their riding skills. Today, Ducati North America is expanding the DRE by partnering with Malcolm Smith Adventures to launch the DRE Baja Tour, an exclusive adventure designed for Ducatisti who seek an unforgettable off-road riding experience.

This unique tour, held from May 3 to 12, 2025, will allow riders to explore the rugged beauty of Baja California on a Ducati DesertX or Multistrada with expert guidance from some of the industry’s most seasoned professionals.

Following his success in the 2024 NORRA 1000 on the Ducati DesertX Rally, Alexander Smith will lead the inaugural DRE Baja Tour. The tour promises a journey through the sweeping deserts, mountain trails, and remote coastal vistas of Baja California, covering 1,400 miles over one week.

With a support team with over 50 years of Baja exploration experience, riders will experience the landscapes of Baja by starting in Ensenada and finishing in Cabo San Lucas.

“We are excited to offer adventure riders the opportunity to experience Baja California in true Ducati style,” said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. “The DRE Baja Tour provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore some of the world’s most breathtaking terrain and unique cultural experiences with the bonus of expert guidance and full Ducati support.”

“The region is truly a mecca for adventure riders, and with Ducati’s DesertX and Multistrada models, participants will be able to conquer Baja’s terrain while enjoying the comfort and performance that Ducati is known for,” said Alexander Smith. “My family has been racing in Baja for generations, and we are honored to be expanding our passion for adventure riding with Ducatisti from around the world.”

Reservation Includes:

7 days of riding, approx. 1,400 miles

Daily off-bike activities

9-night double occupancy accommodation

Food and beverages

Daily bike fuel

Luggage transportation

Ground transportation: San Diego Airport to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas to Los Cabos Airport

Ducati Certified Technician providing mechanical support every day

Special commemorative gift

Relax day in Cabo after the ride at Grand Velas Resort

Return bike transport

The experience is specifically designed for Ducati DesertX and Multistrada riders and will accommodate amateur off-road as well as experienced experts. Riders from around the world can rent a DesertX or Multistrada through EagleRider for this event.

Spots for the DRE Baja Tour are limited, so adventure enthusiasts eager to experience Baja in true Ducati style are encouraged to secure their place early.