Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Racetrack Academy Comes to America for the First Time

Join Ducati at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX and train with legends of American racing to unleash your riding potential aboard your Ducati motorcycle.

World-class professionals to provide personalized instruction for attendees with a wide range of skill level



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 27, 2023 — For the very first time, the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Racetrack Academy is coming to America. On September 10–11, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will open the paddock gates to 85 lucky Ducatisti for an unrivaled track experience.



The heart of Ducati has always been at the racetrack. Since 2003, Ducati has opened its heart to its cherished Ducatisti by hosting the DRE Racetrack Academy. Since then, over 28,000 Ducatisti have participated, riding Borgo Panigale’s latest motorcycles at the very racetracks they were developed while receiving instruction from a cast of legendary racers.



There’s no other track school in the world that checks off three bucket list items at the same time: Ride at a Grand Prix circuit, on a Ducati, and with coaching from your favorite racer. For residents of North America, realizing the dream will be easier than it’s ever been.



DRE Racetrack Academy COTA is coordinated by Dario Marchetti, DRE technical director, who will ensure riders get the same experience they’d have at other world class circuits—but with an American twist. Ducati has assembled a team of instructors that includes American racing legends Ben Bostrom, Eric Bostrom, Jake Zemke, Jason Pridmore, and Roger Lee Hayden. Corey Alexander, Shelina Moreda, and current Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York riders Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés will also provide instruction for attendees. Riders will be grouped according to skill level, so every rider is afforded tailored instruction in the safest possible environment.



The Circuit of the Americas, situated on 1,500 acres of rolling hill country just minutes from downtown Austin, TX is the only North American circuit on the MotoGP calendar. Its technical 3.41-mile layout and world-class facilities are the perfect venue to highlight Ducati’s core values of style, sophistication and performance.



More than just an ordinary track school, DRE COTA is a once-in-a-lifetime experience: socialize with other Ducatisti, gather over local cuisine, and let American racing legends show you their favorite lines through COTA’s first split.





For more information, visit https://bit.ly/DRECOTA2023. Space is limited exclusively to Ducati owners, so register now.