HONDA SMARTPHONE AND ROADSYNC APPLICATION NOW AVAILABLE

The new Honda connectivity system, specific for motorcycles and scooters, facilitates secure access to the most used functions of Android ™ smartphones

The ‘Honda Smartphone Voice Control’ System is available as standard equipment on the 2021 X-ADV, CB1000R and the new Forza 750. It is also available as an option on the 2021 Forza 350

The free RoadSync app has been developed for use in conjunction with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system.

Honda has announced the availability of its new Honda RoadSync app for motorcycles. The application has been custom designed for the new connectivity system, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control, which allows motorists to take advantage of several of the most practical functions of their Android ™ smartphone in the safest way, since it basically Controls via voice instructions.

The Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is available as standard equipment on the 2021, X-ADV, CB1000R and Forza 750 models, and as an option on the Forza 350 scooter. This new system allows drivers, in a very simple and intuitive way, control your smartphone using a wireless connection, via Bluetooth®. Once the Honda RoadSync app is downloaded, with an Android operating system smartphone and a helmet-mounted Bluetooth® headset (with audio input), drivers will be able to:

Make use of the browser

Make and receive phone calls

Generate and reply to SMS text messages, as well as other messaging applications

Listen to music through a favorite streaming application.

Check the local weather forecast for the day, and, using navigation, the weather forecast for your destination

To ensure maximum safety and avoid distractions as much as possible, all the functionality of the application is managed through a combination of voice input and a 4-way switch located on the left handlebar, allowing the driver to focus all their attention. driving without having to take your eyes off the road, since almost all the intercom is based on an audio system. In addition, the Bluetooth® connection allows you to store your smartphone safely in your pocket and remain fully connected.

