Estoril WorldSSP Superpole interrupted by rain

Estoril Friday conditioned by bad weather. Bautista fourth quickest, Bulega sixth. WorldSSP Superpole interrupted by rain: Huertas misses out on pole, starts second

Rain fell persistently overnight, affecting free practice for the Estoril Round, the eleventh round of the 2024 WorldSBK season.



In FP1, held in conditions that were sometimes prohibitive, even in terms of visibility, Bautista completed 16 laps. In comparison, Bulega was forced to return to the pits due to a crash with no particular consequences after just six laps completed.



FP2 instead begins in dry conditions. The Spanish rider laps with continuity, closing in fourth position with a time of 1’38.247. Bulega gains confidence lap by lap, but as he improves his times, the rain comes back down, stopping the session 15 minutes early.



Alvaro Bautista (aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It was a tricky Friday when we took to the track in all conditions. But this helped us to make some setup comparisons that will be useful over the weekend”.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“Of course, I can’t be satisfied with this Friday; also, because riding the Panigale V4R for the first time at this circuit, I needed to gather more information. Tomorrow, we’ll try to gain more experience”.





WorldSSP

The Superpole starts in dry conditions, but rain arrives after a few minutes. Adrian Huertas’s Pole Position was blown away by Montella (Ducati) in the last moments before the suspension, and he will start second.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“It was a Superpole not very lucky also because I felt the feeling was good. But it doesn’t matter: we start from the second position, and it will be a long race anyway”.