Watch Husqvarna Factory Racing’s MX2 title-winning season highlights

At round one in Argentina, de Wolf’s former teammate, Lucas Coenen, claimed the MX2 Qualifying Race win with Kay topping the overall Grand Prix podium one day later. From that point on, the red plate, signifying the series leader, remained on Kay’s FC 250 machine while he and Lucas traded race and GP wins throughout the year. The sheer brilliance of each athlete saw them claim 16 GP wins from 20 rounds between them in 2024, as well as winning 29 of the 40 GP races.

With both riders fighting for the title all season long, they soon broke away from their rivals and after round 18 of 20, they had secured the first MX2 Manufacturer World Championship title for Husqvarna Mobility and the FC 250.

Season statistics between Kay and Lucas

16 GP wins out of 20

29 race wins out of 40

25 podium finishes (six of which were a 1-2 result)

14 pole positions out of 20

406 laps led out of 677

At the end of 20 rounds of racing, Kay was crowned MX2 World Champion, with Lucas, who had been unbeaten through the final three Grands Prix, finishing just 20 points adrift of his teammate. Husqvarna Mobility would like to express its sincere thanks to both riders for what they have achieved with the FC 250 in 2024, as well as Husqvarna Factory Racing’s sponsors and technical partners.

Follow this link to watch the season highlights from Husqvarna Mobility’s history-making year.