EXCITED TO START 2023 HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Making the switch from indoor to outdoor enduro is no easy task as Billy will have to adapt to the changes in terrain, intensity of the races, and the varied weather conditions expected at each of the seven rounds. Another factor is the switch from 4-stroke to 2-stroke machinery as Billy will focus on his favoured TE 300 for most, if not all, of the races on the HEWC calendar.

With his 2022 Hard Enduro season cut short due to requiring surgery to his wrist – a decision made even harder due to him leading the championship – Bolt will return to HEWC action this year with the goal of not only retaking that position at the top of the standings, but also carrying it right to the end of the season and securing his second world title in the discipline.

The 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship features seven rounds, starting with Serbia’s Xross Hard Enduro Rally on May 17-20.

Billy Bolt: “The 2023 season has been going well for me so far. I wrapped up the SuperEnduro season with another win there, and while it doesn’t translate directly to hard enduro, it’s always good to start the year dominating like that. I’m super excited to get back to the hard enduro scene now and show what I can do. I won the hard enduro world title in 2021 and to be honest, that’s the last time I’ve done the full championship. My 2022 season was cut short through injury, so if anything, it only gives me more motivation to take the win in 2023. I think when you’ve won a title in the past, if you go into that championship with any other goal than to win, then there’s definitely something wrong. The bike for 2023 is looking amazing, and it really suits my style. As soon as I jumped on it, I felt comfortable and that’s really good for my confidence going into the 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship. I couldn’t do what I do without such a strong team around me either. Every championship I have won has come about through a massive team effort. It’s helped me get to where I am and even though there is a lot of hard work to come this year, I feel that together we can make it happen and finish the season on top.”