Fastest ever Moto2™ and Moto3™ races at Silverstone with Pirelli

|Wins for Dixon in Moto2™ and Ortolá in Moto3™, new record laps and race paces more than 7 tenths faster per lap in Moto2™ and an amazing 3.5 seconds faster in Moto3™
|Thanks in part to the performance of Pirelli tyres, the Moto2™ and Moto3™ races held today in Silverstone for the British Grand Prix were the fastest ever on this circuit.
Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) triumphed in Moto2™ and Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM) won in Moto3™ in spectacular and thrilling races.
The all-time lap records and the race lap records were broken in both categories, and race pace was improved from last year by more than 7 tenths in Moto2™ and 3.5 seconds in Moto3™, which demonstrates the outstanding performance of the Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres.
Incredibly improved race times and positive mid-season feedback
Moto2™
· Rider tyre choice for the race was unanimous: everyone opted for the soft compound on both axles, namely the SC0 rear and the SC1 front. In fact, compared with the medium solutions, the softer compounds provided an advantage in terms of performance and good wear levels.
· With an overall time of 35’25.147, the race won by Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) was 12 and a half seconds faster than in 2023 (35’37.758), which translates into an average improvement per lap of over 7 tenths.
· In addition to finishing on the second step of the podium, Aron Canet (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/Kalex) set the new race lap record on the second lap with a time of 2’03.984, breaking the one set by Jorge Navarro 2021 (2’04.312) by more than 3 tenths. Besides him, another 3 riders dropped below the previous record.
Moto3™
· Lasting 32’42.328, this year’s race was an amazing 53 seconds faster than the 2023 race (33’35.396) which was held in similar conditions, for an average improvement per lap of more than 3.5 seconds.
· Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing/Honda) set the new race lap record with a time of 2’09.727 on the fourth lap, improving on the previous record by almost 1.3 seconds, set by Denis Oncu in 2022 (2’11.011). A total of 19 riders dropped below the previous race lap record out of 21 who finished the race.
· Most of the riders, including race winner Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM), tackled the 15 laps of the race on medium SC2 tyres at both the front and the rear, the best choice, considering the characteristics of the circuit, the asphalt temperatures, and the wear levels registered on the soft solutions. Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia/Honda) was the only one who opted for soft SC1 tyres on both axles. David Almansa (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team/Honda) also used the soft at the rear, whereas other Honda riders such as Matteo Bertelle, Angel Piqueras, Scott Ogden, and Vicente Perez chose it for the front.