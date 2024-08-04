Fastest ever Moto2™ and Moto3™ races at Silverstone with Pirelli

Thanks in part to the performance of Pirelli tyres, the Moto2™ and Moto3™ races held today in Silverstone for the British Grand Prix were the fastest ever on this circuit.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) triumphed in Moto2™ and Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM) won in Moto3™ in spectacular and thrilling races.

The all-time lap records and the race lap records were broken in both categories, and race pace was improved from last year by more than 7 tenths in Moto2™ and 3.5 seconds in Moto3™, which demonstrates the outstanding performance of the Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres. Incredibly improved race times and positive mid-season feedback



“Since this is Pirelli’s first season as sole supplier for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ championships, we do not have our own data from the past to compare. This means that our references are the results achieved up to last year when, however, there was a different tyre supplier. As always, we based our judgement on the numbers, which is objective and irrefutable data. The races last year were held on a dry track and in rather similar conditions to the ones this year in terms of asphalt and air temperatures. The Moto2™ race this year was 12 and a half seconds faster than 2023, which translates into an average improvement per lap of over 7 tenths. On its own, this is already a significant result, but the Moto3™ is truly impressive. The race was an amazing 53 seconds faster than last year’s and the riders were an average of 3.5 seconds faster per lap. And, from the time these two categories have existed and considering the ratio of the overall race length and number of laps which have changed over the years, the races this year were the absolute fastest Moto2™ and Moto3™ ever here at Silverstone. In addition to this, new lap and all-time records were set in both categories, breaking the previous ones by more than one second, and the races were extremely thrilling and close. This GP marks the mid-season point of the year and the overall results so far are undoubtedly positive. In the 10 GP rounds held thus far, in Moto3™ we have consistently set both the new all-time lap record and the race lap record, whereas in Moto2™ we have set 9 all-time lap records and 9 race lap records for a total of 38 records set out of the 40 up for grabs – numbers which are undoubtedly indicative of a clear improvement compared with the past. We still have half the championship ahead of us but we are accumulating data and feedback that will allow us to face the second part of the season and 2025 even better.” Moto2™ · Rider tyre choice for the race was unanimous: everyone opted for the soft compound on both axles, namely the SC0 rear and the SC1 front. In fact, compared with the medium solutions, the softer compounds provided an advantage in terms of performance and good wear levels. · With an overall time of 35’25.147, the race won by Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) was 12 and a half seconds faster than in 2023 (35’37.758), which translates into an average improvement per lap of over 7 tenths. · In addition to finishing on the second step of the podium, Aron Canet (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/Kalex) set the new race lap record on the second lap with a time of 2’03.984, breaking the one set by Jorge Navarro 2021 (2’04.312) by more than 3 tenths. Besides him, another 3 riders dropped below the previous record. Moto3™ · Lasting 32’42.328, this year’s race was an amazing 53 seconds faster than the 2023 race (33’35.396) which was held in similar conditions, for an average improvement per lap of more than 3.5 seconds. · Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing/Honda) set the new race lap record with a time of 2’09.727 on the fourth lap, improving on the previous record by almost 1.3 seconds, set by Denis Oncu in 2022 (2’11.011). A total of 19 riders dropped below the previous race lap record out of 21 who finished the race. · Most of the riders, including race winner Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM), tackled the 15 laps of the race on medium SC2 tyres at both the front and the rear, the best choice, considering the characteristics of the circuit, the asphalt temperatures, and the wear levels registered on the soft solutions. Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia/Honda) was the only one who opted for soft SC1 tyres on both axles. David Almansa (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team/Honda) also used the soft at the rear, whereas other Honda riders such as Matteo Bertelle, Angel Piqueras, Scott Ogden, and Vicente Perez chose it for the front.