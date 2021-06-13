Fourth-Straight Win at MotoAmerica Superbike Race One Road America

Gagne Takes Over Championship Lead with Fourth-Straight Win
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne put on another masterclass performance to earn his fourth-consecutive victory today in MotoAmerica Superbike Race One at Road America. Teammate Josh Herrin rebounded from a tough start to the weekend with a top-five finish.
Gagne broke another track record to stay perfect in qualifying so far this season. The Californian then went on to get a great start from pole position and grabbed the holeshot. He set a blistering pace, including the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, and built a comfortable gap on the competition to cross the line with nearly a six-second lead. Gagne’s dominant victory moves him into the top spot in the championship with a nine-point lead.
After a tough Friday, Herrin made progress and qualified second behind his teammate. He then slotted in behind Gagne at the start but had another multi-rider battle on his hands and was shuffled back to third. The 2013 Superbike Champion tried to hold onto the final podium spot, exchanging positions for a couple of laps but ultimately found himself fifth. Herrin continued to fight, holding off the competition to end the day with a top-five finish.
Tomorrow, the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team returns for more action at Road America, lining up for Race Two of the third round of the championship on Sunday, June 13.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“I was happy to see both of our riders put our R1s first and second on the grid. Jake did what was expected and led every lap for the win. Josh found the pace in qualifying, but we still need to improve his race pace. We have a lot of ideas for tomorrow’s morning warmup, and we will push hard to improve both bikes for Jake and Josh. We are also looking forward to seeing all of the fans that came to see us race today on Sunday. The spectator turnout here at Road America has been amazing!”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“It’s great to get a win at Road America! This bike has been on rails all weekend. It was definitely a hot one here, which was different than in the years past, but we learned a lot today, and we’ll keep the momentum rolling into tomorrow!”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“We didn’t get the finish we wanted today, but I know we have the pace to be at the front. We just need to do some more fine-tuning, and we will be there soon!”