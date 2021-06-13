Fourth-Straight Win at MotoAmerica Superbike Race One Road America

Gagne broke another track record to stay perfect in qualifying so far this season. The Californian then went on to get a great start from pole position and grabbed the holeshot. He set a blistering pace, including the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, and built a comfortable gap on the competition to cross the line with nearly a six-second lead. Gagne’s dominant victory moves him into the top spot in the championship with a nine-point lead.

After a tough Friday, Herrin made progress and qualified second behind his teammate. He then slotted in behind Gagne at the start but had another multi-rider battle on his hands and was shuffled back to third. The 2013 Superbike Champion tried to hold onto the final podium spot, exchanging positions for a couple of laps but ultimately found himself fifth. Herrin continued to fight, holding off the competition to end the day with a top-five finish.

Tomorrow, the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team returns for more action at Road America, lining up for Race Two of the third round of the championship on Sunday, June 13.