HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL WILL REV AND ROCK MILWAUKEE JULY 10-13

MILWAUKEE (June 10, 2025) – In just a month the annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival will shake the Milwaukee area with the rumble of revving engines and a foot stompin’ celebration of music and moto-culture July 10-13, 2025. The festival kicks off with a free opening concert headlined by Buckcherry at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday, July 10. Festival concert headliners Chris Stapleton (July 12) and Hank Williams Jr. (July 11) will take over the Harley-Davidson Stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront. Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming events and activities will be held at both free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Veterans Park

At the heart of the festival are two full days of live music across two stages headlined by Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. at Veterans Park, Friday and Saturday, July 11-12 (Ticket required.) Friday support acts include Treaty Oak Revival, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ole 60, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, and more. On Saturday, Turnpike Troubadours, Seirra Farrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines and ÖOF TATATÁ, among others, will play throughout the day. Visit HDHomcoming.com for a schedule of musical acts.

Veterans Park also features two days of mototainment and festival experiences, including:

Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Shows featuring pro riders Axell Hodges and Takayuki Higashino.

Flash tattooing by famed artist Luke Wessman in the Monster Energy Tattoo Parlor, alongside the Monster Barber Shop.

Good times and great brews from Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee neighbor Molson Coors at the Beer Hall.

Chances to win Reward Play and other great prizes from VIP Area presenting partner Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee.

Summer vibes and fun carnival games at the Smirnoff ICE Flavor Fair.

Enter for a chance to win a new H-D Street Glide® motorcycle at the Pure Kick High Octane Hydration station.

Stop for delicious new flavors and exclusive swag at the BeatBox BeatBus.

Experience a chainsaw woodcarving exhibition by Perry Carlson presented by STIHL.

A custom Bike Build Off Reveal by Unknown Industries, with live pinstriping from Taylor Schultz.

Get up close with the Fastenal x Harley-Davidson NASCAR #17 RFK Racing show car.

Mission Foods will showcase their Harley-Davidson King of the Baggers racing partnership along with sampling motorcycle-shaped tortilla chips.

Free motorcycle parking provided by Harley-Davidson Insurance.

Friday only, a chance to meet some of the most dynamic personalities shaping the culture within Harley-Davidson’s community at the largest H-D Creators Meet & Greet of 2025.

Tickets for the Veterans Park venue are on sale now at HDHomecoming.com. Ticket holders can experience Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA), GA+, or an ultimate VIP experience presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee to enjoy all day music, entertainment, local food, beverages, and more. Admission is free for children 10 and under (General Admission only. One child per GA-ticketed adult.)

Other Ticket Options (while supplies last)

Flexible “pay at your own pace” payment options

Bundle and save up to $60 a ticket with GA 2-pack or 4-pack bundles

GOVX & Student Discounts available on 2-Day General Admission Tickets

Harley-Davidson Museum/Milwaukee

The Harley-Davidson Museum hosts the Official Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day on Thursday, July 10. Activities and entertainment include an opening address and a string of live music performances headlined by rock band Buckcherry on the Harley-Davidson Museum Rockford Fosgate® stage. Through the run of the festival the Museum will host custom bike shows, stunt shows, and a range of additional experiences and entertainment provided by Harley-Davidson festival partners, including:

The incredible Ives Brothers Wall of Death Stunt Show

Stunning custom motorcycles in the V-Twin Visionary Custom Motorcycle Showcase

The Rockford Fosgate® Motorcycle Audio Experience – Official H-D Museum Stage Sponsor

Dunlop® Motorcycle Tires display

Real Deal Revolution Workshoppes (Friday-Saturday only)

The Division BMX Stunt Show (Saturday-Sunday only)

All the latest motorcycles in the 2025 H-D® New Product Showroom

The Skin Museum Custom Tattoos

Official H-D® Membership Check-In

Twisted Tea® – Giveaway of a Custom H-D Motorcycle built by Cycle Source

Official Harley-Davidson Trucks Experience

Harley-Davidson® Insurance Experience

Wisconsin Lottery® Experience

Shanky’s Whip™ Sampling & Photo Op

EAGLERIDER Motorcycle Rentals & Tours

Taste the Mission Foods® Sampling Experience

SP™ Connect Experience

Check out the LiveWire® Showcase and STACYC™ Demos

Close out the festival on Sunday, July 13 with a Roll Out Brunch & Ride-In Custom Bike Show. The Harley-Davidson Museum will also be open for regular visitation hours.

Homecoming festival entertainment at the Museum is free of charge and open to the public. Tickets are required for admission to H-D Museum exhibits and tours during operating hours. Discounts available for students, seniors and U.S. Military. Admission is free for Harley Owners Group® members, H-D Museum Annual Passholders, and children under 5. Go to Harley-Davidson Museum for a complete schedule of events.

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations/Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Harley-Davidson’s onsite factory will feature self-guided engine assembly and machining tours, as well as 2025 model motorcycle test rides.

Factory Tours: Tickets are $15 and include a 30-45 minute self-guided tour of the Powertrain Operations factory floor plus exclusive keepsake. Children must be 12 years of age or older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $15 and include a 30-45 minute self-guided tour of the Powertrain Operations factory floor plus exclusive keepsake. Children must be 12 years of age or older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 2025 Harley-Davidson Model Demo Rides: A wide selection of 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be made available to licensed riders for free test rides during open hours.

Harley-Davidson Headquarters/Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee

Festival goers can enjoy entertainment and more at the epicenter of motorcycle history. Harley-Davidson Headquarters general campus and vendor access, along with music, an antique motorcycle show, lawn games are free. Guided facility tours are available for purchase.

Participating Harley-Davidson Affiliates and Program Partners

The festival wouldn’t be “all things Harley-Davidson” without including Motor Company riding programs and local dealers. Participation includes onsite experiences at Veterans Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum, as well as independent activities hosted by several Harley-Davidson dealers throughout the Milwaukee area.