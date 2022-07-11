Two steps to the podium for the Italian stallion at Laguna Seca MotoAmerica

July 11, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Two steps to the podium for the Italian stallion at Laguna Seca MotoAmerica

Petrucci Doubles Up on Podiums at Laguna Seca

Two steps to the podium for the Italian stallion and his factory Ducati Panigale V4 SBK


Sunnyvale, Calif., July 10, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci put on a showing at the cathedral of Californian speed at Laguna Seca, taking a pair of podiums on the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK.

Petrucci fought tooth and nail with Yamaha’s Cameron Petersen in both encounters, finishing an ultra-close third in race one after the two tangled in the world-famous Corkscrew, before bettering that result with a second in race two behind the double winner, Yamaha’s Jake Gagne.

The result puts Petrucci within three points of Gagne in the series standings, 215-212, as the series heads to Brainerd and Minnesota on July 29-31.

2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings
P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 215
P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 212
P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 175
P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 170
P5 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 104

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK #9): We cannot say it was a good weekend because we scored another third and second, and Gagne took the lead in the championship. We are trying to improve our performance, but we’re missing a bit of speed, and our problem is the traction out of the corners. We are working hard to fix this and let the bike work as best as possible.

About Michael Le Pard 7778 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles