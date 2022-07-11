Two steps to the podium for the Italian stallion at Laguna Seca MotoAmerica

Petrucci Doubles Up on Podiums at Laguna Seca Two steps to the podium for the Italian stallion and his factory Ducati Panigale V4 SBK



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 10, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci put on a showing at the cathedral of Californian speed at Laguna Seca, taking a pair of podiums on the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK.



Petrucci fought tooth and nail with Yamaha’s Cameron Petersen in both encounters, finishing an ultra-close third in race one after the two tangled in the world-famous Corkscrew, before bettering that result with a second in race two behind the double winner, Yamaha’s Jake Gagne.



The result puts Petrucci within three points of Gagne in the series standings, 215-212, as the series heads to Brainerd and Minnesota on July 29-31.



2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 215

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 212

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 175

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 170

P5 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 104



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK #9): We cannot say it was a good weekend because we scored another third and second, and Gagne took the lead in the championship. We are trying to improve our performance, but we’re missing a bit of speed, and our problem is the traction out of the corners. We are working hard to fix this and let the bike work as best as possible.