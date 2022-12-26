Happy New Year 2023 From Total Motorcycle!

Wishing all our staff, supporters, members and millions of visitors a Happy New Year 2023 from all of us at Total Motorcycle! I hope that 2022 brought you closer to friends, family and a great riding riding season. No matter where in the world you ride, what type of bike you ride or how are love to ride, you’ll find support from us here at Total Motorcycle, not just in 2022 but 2023 and beyond as well. You can count on us.

If you are new to Total Motorcycle in 2022 welcome to the TMW family! If you have been with us anytime since 1999, thank you for being part of our 375 million sized family and being a part of a group of wonderful people helping us help riders worldwide.

To you and yours, TMW wishes you the very best 2023!!

Happy New Year my friends.

Michael Le Pard
Owner, TMW
Total Motorcycle.com

 

