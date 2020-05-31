Harley-Davidson dealerships across England will re-open tomorrow

May 31, 2020

Helping you return to the road.

Following the Government’s recent announcements and updates, our dealerships across England will re-open on Monday 1st June, but it will be far from business as usual. All authorised Harley dealerships in Scotland, Ireland and Wales will remain closed at this time, until further notice.

Dealers will open on an appointment-only basis to reduce the amount of traffic in car parks and showrooms and there are a number of new measures and procedures in place to help keep you safe.

Keep an eye on the Harley-Davidson UK Facebook page for a video on some of the changes you can expect to see and get in touch with your local dealer before visiting.

