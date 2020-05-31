MOTORCYCLE RACING WEEKEND ACTION – REAL AND VIRTUAL – May 31st

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 30.

Motorcycle sport has now started in America with the opening race of the 2020 AMA/ MotoAmerica Superbike Championship under a closed-circuit at Road America where new Superbike rider Bobby Fong raced to fourth in his SBK debut for the M4 ECSTAR team.

The event was screened on various broadcasting channels including Eurosport worldwide; tomorrow’s second race will also broadcast live, so Suzuki fans can check the various channels in their country to see this first livestream since the lockdown affected all sport worldwide three months ago.

Today’s race saw former Moto2 World Champion and MotoAmerica Champion Toni Elias closing on a podium position before having to pull-out of the race in the closing stages, but he and Fong will be back on track tomorrow (Sunday) for Race 2.

Also in America, 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross restarts for Round 11 with back-to-back Sunday and Wednesday races at the Rice Eccles Stadium in Utah where JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki riders Freddie Noren, Broc Tickle and Alex Martin will race aboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery with live coverage on NBC channels and others worldwide.

Also, Round 5 of the entertaining MotoGP™ Virtual series, this time from the British GP at Silverstone, takes place with live coverage via the Dorna Sports various websites and Social Media channels at 3pm (GMT +2) and this time, Joan Mir is on his computer console on his Virtual GSX-RR alongside MotoGP rivals. The event also includes Moto2 and Moto3 classes.